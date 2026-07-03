Newcastle can turn transfer tide if they sign Switzerland’s brightest spark against Algeria

Switzerland have advanced to the World Cup round of 16 with two-thirds of their midfield still embroiled in transfer speculation about moves in or out of the north east.

But while the bigger headlines have been about the prospect of Granit Xhaka leaving Sunderland for Chelsea, Switzerland’s win over Algeria highlighted how the potential benefit of Johan Manzambi joining Newcastle United should not be overlooked.

Algeria largely controlled possession in the opening 10 minutes but it was Switzerland who took the lead after an inspired run into the box by Manzambi, whose cross from the byline set up Breel Embolo – a member of that genre of player that we only seem to hear about at international tournaments before they disappear for a couple of years, apparently whilst playing for the likes of Monaco and Rennes – to score.

This is Embolo’s sixth major international tournament with Switzerland and the fourth he’s scored at, but the goal was all about the input of a player who hadn’t even made his senior debut before the most recent of those.

Heavily linked with Newcastle in recent days, on the back of three goals and an assist in the group stage, the 20-year-old Manzambi is just a couple of seasons into his career with Freiburg. He scored seven goals and made nine assists in the season just gone and if you hadn’t watched him before, you could see why, with his attacking mobility serving as a major influence.

It was Manzambi whose endeavour drew the first yellow card of the game when he was brought down by Fares Chaibi to earn a free kick out wide near the edge of the penalty area.

Whenever he received the ball, he looked in one direction only: forwards.

Injecting that kind of intent into their midfield could be a perfect remedy for Newcastle, who are reported to have been in advanced talks with Freiburg for a man who wears the number nine for his country but plays as a number 10.

Switzerland had other sources of inspiration against Algeria. It was Nottingham Forest forward Dan Ndoye who put them two up early in the second half, which proved to be the last goal of the game.

Indeed, Manzambi was quieter after the break and got taken off for Noah Okafor after 70 minutes. But by then, he had long since helped set Switzerland on their way to the round of 16, for the fifth time from the past six World Cups.

That means any final outcome for his future at club level may be pushed back a bit, but good things will come to those who wait.

It has been a painful start to the summer for Newcastle, with Anthony Gordon leaving for big money and Sandro Tonali set to be the next big name out – not to mention seeing one of their own academy graduates, Elliot Anderson, making a £116m move to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest (with no sell-on clause) in a stark reminder of the talent they were deprived of a couple of years ago.

But there’s still time to salvage the narrative of their window with how they replace their big names and, like potential Gordon replacement Bazoumana Toure, looking towards the Bundesliga for an emerging talent with significant upside could be justified if Manzambi can keep up these standards.

Don’t buy a player based off an international tournament, the naysayers may warn. But Manzambi’s metrics from the Bundesliga season just gone imply this is what he does at club level too.

The fact that Newcastle have been working on this deal before Manzambi’s emergence to wider prominence at the World Cup could play into their hands.

Had they not been so proactive in their pursuit of him, they would have risked more powerful clubs rivalling them in the chase, or his price tag going up further.

Both of those ominous scenarios could yet come to materialise. There is no done deal yet.

But they have done the most groundwork and will be hoping it pays off as they turn to the next batch of talent they need to take them into a new era.