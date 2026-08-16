Arsenal, Man City target Pedro Neto agrees terms over £51m Chelsea exit as next club named

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has reportedly agreed personal terms with a new club after holding talks with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham over a Stamford Bridge exit this summer.

The 26-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for the Blues over the past two seasons, having joined from Wolves for £54m in the summer of 2024.

However, Neto has been heavily tipped to leave Chelsea this summer, following the club’s £117m signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

The England star scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, a in game where Real Madrid and Man City target Emzo Fernandez was booed by a section of Chelsea fans after coming off the bench.

READ: Chelsea lead Spurs, Real Madrid as biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

The addition of Rogers, who can play as a right-sided forward or as a No.10, means Neto can only hope for a rotational role at best, with the Portugal international seeking an exit as a result.

To that end, the likes of City, Arsenal and Spurs have all expressed interest in signing Neto, with new Etihad chief Enzo Maresca particularly keen on a link-up with his former attack from his time in charge at Chelsea.

Arsenal’s interest stems from their failure to lure Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior to The Emirates, with Leandro Trossard already departed and Gabriel Martinelli also expected to leave.

As for Tottenham, Roberto De Zerbi is reported to be an admirer of Neto, while the club were heavily linked with the attacker when he joined Chelsea two years ago.

Chelsea star Neto heading to Saudi Arabia

However, despite that interest from Premier League rivals, it appears that Neto is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal instead.

It’s being reported by Sky Switzerland that the forward has agreed personal terms to link up with Portugal teammates Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo at the Saudi outfit.

Al Hilal are reportedly prepared to pay Chelsea around €60m (£51m) to secure Neto’s signature.

READ NEXT: Title tilting, relegation fighting, global megastar controlling: A pre-season target for every Premier League club

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Chelsea wanted £70m for the player, but have now softened that stance and receiving around £50m would at least see them recoup near to what they paid for Neto.

Chelsea get their Premier League campaign underway at west London rivals Fulham on Monday, August 24, before a home clash with Luton Town in the Carabao Cup just three days later.