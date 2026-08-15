The manager of a rumoured Manchester United and Arsenal target says he’s “proud” that his players are being linked to these top clubs.

It has been a fairly quiet summer for INEOS in terms of incomings so far, with Man Utd spending around £85m on defensive midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea and central midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils, who also brought in Karl Darlow on a free transfer as a backup goalkeeper, have been linked with a whole host of names, but so far there have been more outgoings than arrivals.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund completed a permanent move to Napoli, Middlesbrough snapped up goalkeeper Radek Vitek, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho became free agents and Altay Bayindir has joined Celta Vigo on loan.

But if Man Utd want to kick on this season, after a positive second half of the campaign under Michael Carrick, they arguably need more recruits.

READ: Arsenal transfers: Man Utd target gives mixed messages as £60m deal ruled out

Carrick himself has said as much, too.

He told Sky Sports this week, “We’ve got a pretty good balance in all when you lay the squad out, but of course we would like more.

“We would like more, we need to keep pushing for more. There’s one or two areas where we’d like to improve.”

Manager hails ‘incredible’ players wanted by European giants

One such target could be Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys, who is reportedly valued at around £30m.

Man Utd and Arsenal have reportedly enquired about the 21-year-old, who has impressed for both club and country (Belgium) in recent years.

He and teammate Nicolo Tresoldi are attracting interest from big sides, with Barcelona said to be keen on the latter.

READ MORE: Manchester United: Tielemans plan rubbished after ‘stupid statement’

Now, Brugge manager Ivan Leko has addressed these transfer rumours and far from dismissing them, he is pleased his players are garnering such attention.

He told Nieuwsblad, “In fact, I’m proud that my guys are being linked to those clubs. We chat about it every now and then. How much of those rumours is true? I don’t know.

“But we all have eyes in our heads: their potential is incredible. On the other hand, they remain consummate professionals and are happy here. The focus is entirely on OHL.”

The Belgian publication claims that Brugge are refusing the sell the duo. But Leko pointed out that winger Christos Tzolis was sold to Arsenal for £34m, highlighting that every player has his price.

He added, “If there’s a lot of money on the table, it’s obviously not easy to say no.

“The board’s aim is still to build a team that’s even better than last season. The right time to leave will come. Tzolis has proved that. Let’s hope they’re all still here in September.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd transfers: INEOS ‘decide’ priority next signing with one signing ‘all but dead’ as ‘new plan’ revealed