PFA Team of the Year has no right-back and no Man City players

The PFA have named their Premier League XI of the year for 2024/25 and no right-back was deemed worthy of a place.

The champions Liverpool had Trent Alexander-Arnold – who started for Real Madrid as they started their La Liga campaign with a narrow win – on the right side of their defence, while Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz could make an excellent case for inclusion, but instead they included three centre-halves.

Arsenal’s William Saliba and Gabriel were both included, and they were joined by Virgil van Dijk, while Milos Kerkez (then of Bournemouth, now of Liverpool) completes the back four.

Arsenal were also represented by Declan Rice, who is among the early favourites for this season’s PFA award, who is joined in midfield by Liverpool pair Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, with Bruno Fernandes missing out on a place in the XI despite being on the shortlist for the individual awarrd.

The front three were Premier League top scorer and PFA individual award winner Mo Salah, Alexander Isak – who released a statement explaining his non-appearance at the ceremony – and Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest, who also supplied goalkeeper Mats Selz.

There were no Manchester City players for the first time since the 2016/17 season, which included Kyle Walker when he was still a Tottenham player before he moved to the Etihad.

Salah as expected won the individual award, with Morgan Rogers talking the Young Player of the Year, becoming the seventh consecutive Englishman to claim that honour.

Rogers began his career at Manchester City, as did Championship Player of the Year James Trafford, now back at the club after leading Burnley to promotion.

Goalkeeper:

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders:

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, now Liverpool)

Midfielders:

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)