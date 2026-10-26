Paul Scholes insists one candidate in the running to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager is “miles ahead” of his competition for the role.

Carrick was back at Carrington on Monday on the back of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth but he’s widely expected to be given his marching orders by the club bosses after what was his sixth defeat in 12 games this season.

After driving the club back into the Champions League while in interim charge last term, Carrick’s only victories as manager this season have come over European minnows Sabah and newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Manchester United, whoever they played, Carrick, Bobb, Hurzeler

The Red Devils chiefs are currently considering who they might bring in to replace Carrick at the helm and a report over the weekend claimed ex-Newcastle United boss Howe is director of football Jason Wilcox’s ‘preferred candidate’.

It was claimed that Wilcox favours Howe because of his ‘extensive Premier League experience’, but there’s also ‘growing support’ for Julian Nagelsmann as the not insignificant cost of appointing Howe has been revealed.

Antonio Conte has also been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League to take the job at Old Trafford, but recently put the record straight after reports claimed he had made two demands to take over the club.

It’s been suggested that Conte may be too volatile and outspoken for the INEOS bosses, but Scholes believes the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has what it takes to get his former side competing back at the highest level.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football, Scholes said: “You’d have to pick a manager who you think will get us back to being a competitive team for the Premier League. Out of them three, Antonio Conte’s the man, but he comes with a big f***ing massive warning.

“He’s made noises that he wants to come and I’m pretty sure the club would have spoke to all three of them.

“I can’t understand why he’d want this job because I don’t think the team’s good enough for him, personally.”

‘Miles ahead’

Scholes suggested Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is another candidate but still picked Conte as his first choice.

“Is the answer staring us right in the face in Unai Emery?” Scholes asked. “He’s won the Europa League with Aston Villa, do you know what an achievement that is?

“He gets a new team every single year because they have to sell their best players. and he keeps producing, keeps producing.

“Is everyone put off by his Arsenal and PSG days? Probably, because it’s a big club. But it might be staring us in the face. He’d have to take United over Villa, I think he would.

“I think Conte’s the best one around. When I’m talking best in class and you talk them four, I think Antonio Conte’s miles ahead of all of them.

“You think Juventus, he went to Napoli and goes and wins the league with them.

“He’s volatile, I know he’s volatile and might be a bit of a madman, but when you talk about successful managers at top clubs he’s streets ahead.

“I don’t care if it’s short term. I don’t care if he’s there 18 months and he gets us challenging for the league, that would be a success.

“The more and more I think about it, Conte needs to come in and start banging some heads together.”