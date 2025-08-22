Eberechi Eze has been described as the x-factor in Arsenal's Premier League title challenge

Arsenal’s summer has been full of big spending, but it is the capture of Eberechi Eze that has sparked the most excitement and prompted one Sky Sports pundit to suggest the deal could transform their title chances.

Arsenal had already splashed out close to £190m before the Premier League season even kicked off, bringing in Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi among a raft of signings.

But it’s Eze’s dramatic switch from Crystal Palace that has changed the tone of their window, particularly as Tottenham had been on the brink of completing the transfer themselves.

Palace had wanted to hold onto Eze for their Conference League tie with Fredrikstad, but Arsenal swooped late once Kai Havertz was sidelined with a knee issue. For Eze, a boyhood Arsenal fan released by the club at 13, the choice was obvious.

That twist left Tottenham empty-handed and gave Arsenal supporters a sense they had landed the coup of the summer. It also drew rave reviews from ex-Palace striker Clinton Morrison, who believes the Gunners have landed the missing piece.

“I already think Arsenal are in the title race, but signing Eze would take them even closer to Liverpool. He’s the X-factor they’ve been missing.

“A lot of Arsenal fans have said they need a winger to compete with Martinelli. Personally, I think Eze is better than Martinelli. He’ll give you more goals and more assists.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Aston Villa must keep Morgan Rogers as last man standing against elite

👉 Merson names Arsenal title favourites as Eze signing adds ‘missing piece’

👉 Eberechi Eze might be Arsenal’s Bruno Fernandes or Mo Salah

“There are games, like the one I was at against Manchester United last weekend, where Arsenal needed someone to put their foot on the ball, drive them up the pitch, win free kicks — that’s exactly what Eze does. I think it’s a great move. Tottenham will be gutted to miss out, but he’s an Arsenal fan.

“Arsenal are reportedly offering him more money too, so it’s good business all round — for Palace, for Eze, and for Arsenal. He’s 27, nearly 28, with two years left on his contract. It’s his one big move, and he’s joining his boyhood club to play Champions League football and challenge for major honours.”

Morrison was unequivocal on the scale of the signing: “There’ve been other good signings — João Pedro, Wirtz, Ekitike — but for the value and the calibre of player Arsenal are getting, it’s a brilliant deal. He’s an England international and fits their needs perfectly.”

Mikel Arteta must now work out where Eze fits, with Odegaard potentially seen as undroppable, but the new signing able to play wide or centrally.

Morrison expects that flexibility to pay off: “He can play out wide, put pressure on Martinelli, or slot in as a number 10 if Ødegaard is unavailable. He’s creative and dynamic — just a fantastic footballer.”