Thomas Frank's new team look likely to make a number of signings before the window shuts.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Barcelona’s Dani Olmo after the Spanish club put him up for sale to combat some of their final difficulties.

The club’s treatment of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and their desperation to remove him from their registered squad is the latest sign of Barcelona’s financial plight with La Liga’s rules far stricter than the Premier League’s.

The Catalans have often found themselves on the wrong side of La Liga’s club spending limit which says clubs can only spend an amount on player wages compared to the revenue they generate.

Barcelona have had a number of issues in the past, leading to the term ‘levers’ forever being associated to them as they sell off aspects like VIP seats at the new Camp Nou and their TV rights in an attempt to sign players.

Now, they are reportedly considering allowing Dani Olmo to leave in order to free up some wage space.

MORE ON SPURS ON F365

👉 Frank outclasses Enrique and PSG but Levy is already letting him down at Tottenham

👉 Everybody laughs at Spursy Spurs for drawing with best team in Europe

👉 Four real and compelling reasons why Eberechi Eze might choose Spurs over Arsenal

Spanish outlet Fichajes say the emergence of academy graduate Fermin Lopez combined with Olmo’s injury record have prompted Barcelona to “open the door” to the ‘bombshell’ sale of a player they purchased just 12 months ago.

They claim he has interest from the Premier League and Saudi but also say that Tottenham are ‘preparing a €70m’ offer for the midfielder who could replace the injured James Maddison.

The outlet claims Olmo is the perfect player for new manager Thomas Frank’s team with him being “versatile, creative, and with experience in European competitions.”

They say that while the loss of Olmo would be a ‘sporting blow for Barca’ it is a ‘financial victory’ and one that could allow them to register Marcus Rashford amongst others.

The North London club look likely to be one of the busier Premier League sides before the window closes with a number of names linked.

Their most promising prospect appears to be Manchester City’s Savinho who looks likely to leave the Etihad after just a year in Manchester.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that ‘a package worth in the region of £43.3m is under discussion’ despite Man City ‘not actively looking to sell Savinho’ this summer, but that opening offer has been rejected according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

Elsewhere, Spurs are in a battle with their North London rivals Arsenal for Eberechi Eze with both clubs interested in the Crystal Palace player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Eze is ‘keen’ on a move to Tottenham this summer with Spurs ‘seriously working’ on a transfer.

“Eberechi Eze, keen on Tottenham move as Palace are informed of his desire to play Champions League football. Deal now depends on club-to-club talks but Spurs are seriously working on it, as reported earlier.”

READ NEXT: F365’s 2025/26 season predictions: Gyokeres or Mbeumo flop, title split, sack race, Isak Golden Boot