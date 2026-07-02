USA set up Belgium showdown by sinking Bosnia and Herzegovina

USA are through to the last 16

A 10-man United States roared into the next round of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, ending a 24-year wait for a knockout-stage win to keep alive hopes of a dream American run in soccer’s global showpiece.

In a dramatic high-tempo game in the San Francisco Bay Area, Folarin Balogun scored near half time then was sent off after the break, with Malik Tillman doubling the lead eight minutes from time with a sumptuous free kick.

It was a physical encounter where luck was not always on the side of the hosts, with Balogun and Christian Pulisic having goals ruled out and Balogun dismissed for a serious foul on Tarik Muharemovic that appeared to have been accidental.

The Americans burst into the game with a barrage of attacks on the Bosnian area, spurred on by the reverberating roars of U-S-A by a partisan crowd that came with high expectations.

The U.S. delivered, with speed and intensity, with Pulisic back in the team and determined to make his mark, Balogun a constant threat and Weston McKennie and Tillman showing good form.

Victory brought an end to a U.S. run of 10 consecutive defeats by European opposition, and set up a last-16 tie in Seattle with Belgium, who rallied from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time.