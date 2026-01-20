Arsenal travel to the San Siro to face Inter Milan in Football365's Champions League preview

Arsenal travel to the San Siro on Tuesday night knowing that victory would secure their place in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

The Gunners arrive in Italy with a perfect record in the competition, the only side to have won all of their league phase fixtures so far.

That run will be tested here. Inter remain firmly in the hunt for a top-eight finish despite back-to-back European defeats, and the margins around qualification are tightening.

This is also Arsenal’s fourth consecutive away match across competitions, a demanding stretch that has already included wins at Portsmouth and Chelsea.

Inter, by contrast, return home needing a response after losses to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, results that have stalled their progress in Europe.

How to watch Inter Milan v Arsenal

Inter Milan vs Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Tuesday, January 20, at the San Siro. The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage beginning at 18:30.

Inter Milan team news

Inter will be without Hakan Calhanoglu, who is sidelined after suffering a calf strain earlier this month.

Denzel Dumfries also remains out, depriving the hosts of one of their most influential wing-back outlets.

Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram are expected to return to the starting side after being rested at the weekend, as Inter continue with their established back-three system.

Inter Milan expected lineup

(3-5-2) Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Arsenal team news

Arsenal’s injury list has eased considerably in recent weeks, though defensive options remain limited.

Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori both missed training on Monday and are expected to remain unavailable.

Jurrien Timber is likely to continue at left-back unless Mikel Arteta opts to recall Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Cristhian Mosquera has returned to the matchday squad.

Bukayo Saka trained with the group after being benched at Nottingham Forest, easing concerns over his fitness.

Viktor Gyokeres could be rotated after struggling at the weekend, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both pushing for a start.

Arsenal expected lineup

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Inter Milan v Arsenal stats

– Arsenal have won all six of their Champions League league phase matches.

– The Gunners have conceded just once in the competition so far.

– Inter have lost their last two Champions League fixtures.

– Inter sit inside the top eight but remain under pressure with two games remaining.

– Arsenal have won all three of their away matches in the competition this season.

– Arsenal’s only previous win at the San Siro came in November 2003.

Inter Milan v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal’s European form is worthy of being branded as favourites in Milan, particularly the control they have shown away from home.

Even during a demanding run of fixtures, Arteta’s side have remained disciplined without the ball and efficient when chances arrive.

On the other hand, six wins from six may prompt rotation and dampen any urgency. A cautious start should aid under 2.5 goals at 2/3.

Inter’s need for points may push them to take the initiative early, especially at home, but Calhanoglu’s absence removes an important piece of their midfield puzzle.

If Arsenal can manage the opening phases and avoid being pinned back, their structure and wide threat should begin to tell.

A tight game looks likely, with little separating the sides for long spells, but Arsenal’s consistency in this competition points towards another narrow result in their favour. They can be backed to win at 8/5.