West Ham vs Chelsea prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

After their terrible display against Sunderland in the opening game of the season, West Ham need a huge performance when Chelsea travel across London on Friday evening.

There is already a lot of doom and gloom hanging around the London Stadium, and even West Ham vice-chair Karen Brady has publicly backed under-fire manager Graham Potter. That’s never a good sign so early into a new season.

The signs do not look good for the Irons. Chelsea have won five of their last seven encounters between the two sides and pulled their pants down in two of the last three matches, with 3-0 and 5-0 defeats.

Only Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka came out of the Sunderland game with any credit, but they will need a lot more players to fire if they are going to keep the West Ham boo-boys off their backs. That number is growing and growing by the match.

Chelsea failed to find the target against Crystal Palace at the weekend, and were lucky not to lose 1-0 after an Eberechi Eze goal was disallowed for a tedious rule that nobody seemed to be bothered about last season.

However, Chelsea did have 19 shots against Palace with an xG of 1.61, so were banging on the door without breaking through it.

That performance could be put down to Club World Cup hangover, so lucky for Chelsea this West Ham side offer the perfect opportunity to blow off the cobwebs with a comfortable win.

West Ham vs Chelsea: Where to watch and listen

The match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event on Friday, August 22. Kick-off is 8pm, but build-up starts from 6.30pm. Meanwhile, radio commentary is available on talkSPORT.

West Ham team news

After the hideous second-half display against Sunderland, Potter is expected to make a few changes.

If Guido Rodriguez and James Ward-Prowse start again in midfield, most West Ham fans will stay in the pub.

So expect Tomas Soucek or Edson Alvarez to step in, probably for the Argentina international. Potter appears to have a lot of faith in the under-performing Ward-Prowse.

Mads Hermansen had a terrible debut for the Irons, but is expected to keep the number one jersey for now.

Callum Wilson will be pushing for a start after Niclas Fullkrug struggled at Sunderland, as will Kyle Walker-Peters who was left on the bench in the north east.

Crysencio Summerville is still recovering from a long-term injury.

West Ham predicted line-up

(3-4-1-2) Hermansen; Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf; Bowen, Wilson, Paqueta

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are likely to remain unchanged from the side that drew with Crystal Palace last weekend.

Nicolas Jackson is back from a three-match ban, but won’t be in the squad, along with Christopher Nkunku, as they both wait for news on possible transfers.

Levi Colwill is on the long-term crock list for Chelsea, with his cruciate ligament injury expected to keep him out of action until next spring.

Wesley Fofana was an unused substitute against Palace, after recovering from injury, and could feature.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are still out injured, while Tosin Adarabioyo should be available again.

Chelsea predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Estevao; Joao Pedro

West Ham vs Chelsea stats

– West Ham have failed to win their last five home games

– West Ham have kept one clean sheet in their last 12.

– Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1, 3-0 and 5-0 in their last three games

– West Ham have just two wins from nine under Potter at home

– Mads Hermansen conceded three goals on his West Ham debut, he kept one clean sheet in 28 Premier League appearances last season

– Chelsea have just two away wins from their last 11 league games

Graham Potter (West Ham) quotes

About transfers:

“The profile is one we think about privately, because I think that helps us in the market. It’s about finding the right person, profile and player. That isn’t easy to do, especially when there are PSR restrictions. We have a certain market, and our job is to look for players who can improve us, while improving the players here.

“The squad has had investment over a number of years and we have to get more out of the squad we have. We’re also looking to improve, and we’ll look to find a solution.”

On Sunderland result:

“The reality is that it was a disappointing result, of course. At the same time you have to analyse the situation and how you can improve. It wasn’t a 3-0 game in my opinion – I think we did a lot right until the opening goal. They scored out of pretty much nothing, and then we didn’t react how we would’ve liked. We didn’t do well enough for the second goal, and then the third was a breakaway.

“The result creates a negative feeling, but we have to work to change that.”

On facing Chelsea:

It will take a huge effort against Chelsea, a good performance and a bit of luck. We’re playing against a talented team, so we have to have a good balance between attack and defence, and give everything.

Chelsea have a very talented manager and squad, off the back of a very successful summer period. We expect a big challenge.

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) quotes

On playing West Ham:

‘It’s a tough game again; all the Premier League games are tough and difficult.

‘If you remember the game against West Ham at home last year, it was difficult for us. They defended very well and tomorrow I expect exactly the same. The Premier League just started, so they are trying to find solutions in the same way we are doing.’

On playing without Levi Colwill:

“It is not in my mind not to play from the back. As we said many times, you can be more direct when teams are high pressing but it is not in my mind to play in a different way. We used Josh [Acheampong] in the last game, we are trying to find some internal situation and we will see.”

West Ham vs Chelsea referee stats

Michael Oliver is the man in the middle for his 400th Premier League game.

He was in charge of Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend, a game which saw no yellow cards. But this Friday night London derby is unlikely to be so tepid.

Oliver’s last game at the London stadium was a 1-1 with Tottenham in May, which had four yellows.

He brandished another four yellows the last time he officiated Chelsea in their 0-0 draw with Brentford back in April.

In his 26 Premier League games last season, Oliver averaged 23.15 fouls and 4.35 yellows per game.

He topped the yellow card charts with 113 shown in the 2024/25 campaign and was only 1 behind Anthony Taylor when it came to reds, with five.

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are red-hot favourites to take all three points from this clash, so there’s no value going for a straight away win.

Meanwhile, a West Ham win pegged at around 4/1, and a draw 3/1, showing how little faith the bookies have in Potter’s troops getting anything from this match.

West Ham have shipped 10 goals against Chelsea in the last three games, and are unlikely to stop this expensive Blues attack. The way the Irons folded against newly-promoted Sunderland in the second half is a major concern.

Over 2.5 goals has landed in the last four meetings between these two sides, and in three of the last four clashes at the London Stadium.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro is yet to score against West Ham in six games, but this is the perfect opportunity to break his duck.

He netted three goals in three games at the Club World Cup and he can open his Premier League account for the Blues here.

