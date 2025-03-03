Arsenal told they have ‘absolutely no chance’ of winning CL; accused of trying to ‘recreate football’

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has explained why Arsenal have “absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League” this season.

The Gunners now need a monumental collapse from Liverpool in their last ten games of the season to stand a chance of overtaking Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders in the final stretch of the season.

Liverpool are leading second-placed Arsenal by 13 points in the Premier League table with the Gunners having one game in hand on the Merseysiders.

Arsenal are now likely to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for the third season in a row after two seasons of coming close to Manchester City.

The Gunners do still have another chance of silverware in the Champions League as they face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in their first leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

But former Man Utd striker Yorke insists that Arsenal don’t have any hope of winning the competition without a centre-forward amid season-ending injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

When asked which English club has the best chance of winning the Champions League, Yorke told casinobeats.com: “Liverpool have got the best chance of winning the Champions League out of all the English clubs.

“Arsenal, I don’t understand them. The game is about goals, and they don’t have a player who can score one. It’s just mind-boggling that these guys feel like they could recreate football, where history shows you always need a centre-forward.

“I don’t care how good you are, outside this or inverted that, or da-da-da, or the system. The other guys will be able to score, but centre-forward is a specialist position. It is special to people and players – that’s why the forwards always cost the most money. The hardest thing to do in the game is put the ball in the back of the net.

“You can rotate in every other part of the pitch. You can try things, but up front, at number 9, you need a specialist.

“It’s the only position in the game that you play with your back to goal. It’s a specialist position. And Arsenal have underestimated that position so much, it’s ridiculous.

“What I don’t understand is they think, I’m going to play with inverted wingers. No, you don’t. You get away with it for a bit when things are going well. As soon as you can’t score, you’re looking at it yourself and you think, where am I going to get goals?

“Arsenal have absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League without a 9. Not with that attitude that the club seems to have towards strikers.

“They should have gone and broken the bank and got Isak. Pay 100 million because your value for winning the Premier League is double that, triple that. Why would you not pay 100 million?

“You buy that kid there, and then you’re pushing Liverpool all the way to the end because this guy can play.”

When asked if he can understand why Arsenal didn’t bring in a new striker in January, Yorke added: “I think it was clear to everybody who was watching that Arsenal needed to really energise their team with a big name signing, a big personality coming in to the club to really give the place a lift because that can be enough to get you over the line.

“In January, February, March, it’s when the season is really testing, and you need to be at full pelt to get through those phases. I feel when you look at what happened at Arsenal in the transfer window, that has been so disappointing for them that even the players got deflated. The supporters are now deflated.

“I think it stemmed from that, and it shows in their performances.

“It’s a strange one. I just think that Arsenal should have really gone out on a limb to try to get someone.

“I looked at Benjamin Sesko, and he’s a good player as well. I think him and Isak are the two players that I would have tried to sign to give you some kind of momentum going into the latter stage of the season.”