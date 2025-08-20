According to reports, Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has suffered a ‘knee injury’ and the Premier League giants are ‘exploring’ the market for a replacement.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Havertz has suffered another injury, but the severity of his knee issue is currently unclear.

Havertz has been a key player for Arsenal in recent years, though he was unavailable for most of last season’s run-in as he suffered a hamstring tear.

The former Chelsea star returned to fitness for the final couple of games of the 2024/25 campaign, but the summer arrival of Viktor Gyokeres has seen him drop in the pecking order.

Still, Havertz remains a vital part of Arsenal’s squad and had been expected to get plenty of game time as Gyokeres settles in following his move from Sporting Lisbon.

However, this is currently up in the air as Ornstein confirms Havertz ‘is set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury‘.

He added:

‘The 26-year-old Germany international was not part of an open training session at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday morning. ‘Assessments are at an early stage so the prognosis and duration of any lay-off is unclear. Arsenal are, however, actively exploring the transfer market to potentially reinforce their attack and cover the absence of Havertz.’

The Athletic’s Arsenal expert James McNicholas has explained why Havertz’s injury means they could be “back where they started” before landing Gyokeres.

‘Despite the signing of Gyokeres, Havertz has remained a big part of Arteta’s plans. He missed much of the second half of last season after undergoing hamstring surgery, and the decision to sign Gyokeres was made partly to ensure Arsenal would have sufficient depth and quality in the centre-forward position. If Havertz is out for a prolonged period again, it arguably puts them back where they started,’ McNicholas explained.

‘It’s now utterly essential that Gyokeres stays fit, and makes a swift adaptation to life in the Premier League. Currently, Merino and Trossard would be the Sweden international’s immediate back-ups.

‘The prognosis for Havertz may also have an impact on Arsenal’s plans in the remainder of the transfer window. If Havertz has to undergo surgery, or faces several months on the sidelines, they may have to consider re-entering the market to strengthen their attack.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has confirmed Ornstein’s report on Havertz and their ‘new signing’ plan.

He said on X: ‘Kai Havertz has suffered knee injury and it will be assessed by Arsenal staff in the next hours.

‘Arsenal consider new signing following Havertz’s new injury, as @David_Ornstein reports.’

