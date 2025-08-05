Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is attracting interest from Bundesliga club Stuttgart, according to David Ornstein.

Vieira joined Arsenal from FC Porto for around £32million in July 2022 and after two underwhelming years in north London, he returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and made 10 assists in 49 matches for the Gunners.

After spending 2024/25 back in Portugal, Vieira is expected to leave the Premier League club permanently.

One club interested in signing him is Stuttgart, who are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Vieira and have ‘approached’ Arsenal to negotiate the transfer, according to The Athletic.

Stuttgart’s interest regards a permanent move and ‘talks are ongoing’, with Arsenal ‘seeking a respectable price’ having spent over £30m to sign the attacking midfielder three years ago.

Another player being linked with a move away from Arsenal is defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish international has featured in pre-season for Mikel Arteta’s side, but is the subject of transfer interest from Italy and Portugal.

Kiwior joined the Gunners from Italian side Spezia in January 2023 but has failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

When given the opportunity to play, Kiwior has impressed, particularly in the latter stages of last season after Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a hamstring injury.

Vieira’s former club, Porto, have reportedly failed with a bid for Kiwior, and Juventus are also keen, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Italian outlet says there’s a chance Lloyd Kelly leaves the Old Lady despite being signed permanently this summer, and Kiwior has been shortlisted as an option to replace him.

The 25-year-old is a ‘long-time favourite’ for the Serie A giants, but they are ‘under pressure from Porto’.

The report states that Arsenal want ‘at least €25-30m’ (£21.7-26m):

Kiwior, formerly of Spezia, has been playing in England for a while. Every training session seems to be a good one for a return to Serie A: versatile, experienced, and left-footed, the Pole would be the most natural and guaranteed addition to Tudor’s trio in the event of Kelly’s departure.

Arsenal are making no concessions and are asking for at least €25-30 million. That’s without counting the competition from Porto, who have been aggressively approaching in recent days.

At this stage, Juventus can only wait and hope that Kiwior’s fate is postponed until the end of the month, when Kelly’s possible departure would open up new possibilities. The Englishman arrived from Newcastle for nearly €20 million, and Continassa are aiming to cash in on the money they spent over the winter.

