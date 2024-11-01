Legendary midfielder Patrick Vieira thinks Arsenal should sign Aston Villa star Jhon Duran with the striker exactly what the Gunners are missing.

Arsenal have had a decent start to the new Premier League season but their 2-2 draw against second-placed Liverpool last weekend means they are now five points adrift of leaders and defending champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished last season just two points behind Man City as they challenged for the Premier League title until the last day and Arsenal will be hoping to do the same again this year.

However, there was surprise over the summer that the Gunners failed to sign a new striker after RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko decided to sign a new contract rather than making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The signing of Mikel Merino has meant that Kai Havertz can spend more of his time as their leading striker, instead of in midfield, while Gabriel Jesus is providing the back-up option.

Pundits and former players have often commented that Arsenal will need a clinical centre-forward to beat Man City or another side to the Premier League title with multiple names linked.

And former Arsenal midfielder Vieira is keen for his old club to sign Aston Villa’s Duran, who is having a brilliant season at Villa Park.

The 20-year-old, who is rated at around £75m, has scored eight goals in 14 appearances in all competitions but only three of those have been in Unai Emery’s starting line-up as he fights for a place in the starting XI.

Duran was particularly impressive against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month with the Colombian coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game.

“I loved his performance against Bayern Munich,” Vieira told bettingexpert.com.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arteta ‘big fan’ of Bayern star; Arsenal a ‘serious option’ for German winger ‘unlike Newcastle’

👉 Arsenal’s ‘best £20m spent’ has been their worst player in the Premier League this season

👉 Arsenal: Odegaard ‘targeted return’ game revealed as Arteta’s side ‘close in’ on ‘huge boost’

“He’s the right player for Arsenal – quick, unselfish, solid in the air, technically skilled, and intelligent in his movement.”

Vieira added: “The question is whether Arsenal can reach their goals with a genuine goalscorer or a false No.9.

“Havertz has performed well since the season’s start and has the potential to fill that role.

“But as Manchester City have shown, having a pure striker like Haaland makes winning games easier.”

On Arteta’s work since returning as manager in 2019, Vieira continued: “I’m delighted that Mikel can work with peace of mind and has the opportunity to make a long-term commitment.

“What’s really interesting is that he’s brought energy back to all areas of the club.

“The players give the impression they’re giving everything for their club and coach, and that’s an essential factor.

“There’s a specific culture in Arsenal’s play that needs to be respected, and Mikel seems capable of restoring it.”