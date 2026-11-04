Jack Grealish: Everton reach loan cancellation decision as club chiefs side with ‘incensed’ Moyes

Everton have reached a decision on Jack Grealish’s future after the Manchester City loanee was dropped for missing training.

Grealish has missed both of Everton’s victories over Newcastle after David Moyes and club officials were ‘incandescent’ when he failed to report for training last Monday.

A report claimed:

‘Moyes, a strict disciplinarian, was incensed and Grealish’s actions left the Scot and Angus Kinnear, the chief executive, with no option but to omit him from the biggest night of Everton’s campaign to date. It is understood the 31-year-old was not at Hill Dickinson Stadium to watch Thursday’s victory.’

BBC Sport later revealed that ‘Everton do not regard this week’s misdemeanour as marking the proverbial “Last Chance Saloon” for Grealish’.

It was claimed that there have been ‘occasional time-keeping issues with Grealish in the past, but nothing on this scale from a personality regarded as a hard trainer who, in general, keeps himself in good condition’.

The official Everton X account reported ahead of their win over Newcastle on Monday that Grealish was left out as he was ‘not match fit’, but Moyes refused to confirm if that as the case after the game.

“All I’m giving out is that he is unavailable at the moment,” he said.

Moyes did though suggest there was a way back for Grealish, and that chimes with a report from our friends at TEAMtalk.

Sources have revealed that the incident has left the club’s hierarchy feeling ‘frustrated and annoyed’ with the player, with that disappointment said to stem from the feeling that Everton have given Grealish a genuine opportunity to rebuild his career after a difficult period at Man City.

That said, Everton are not thought to be considering cutting Grealish’s season-long loan from Man City short and it’s claimed Moyes is ready to reintegrate the 31-year-old into his squad ahead of Friday evening’s meeting with Coventry City.

The report adds: