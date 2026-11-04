Arsenal want £164m elite attacking duo in January to stun rivals

Arsenal are aiming to bring in two new forwards in January and hold interest in both Juventus superstar Kenan Yildiz and Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, according to reports.

Arsenal tried to add at least one elite attacker to Mikel Arteta’s squad during the summer, as they approached Atletico Madrid centre-forward Julian Alvarez as well as left-wing targets Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior. But the Gunners missed out on all three players, instead signing Christos Tzolis as their new left winger.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is set to try for two forward additions this winter – a left winger to rival Tzolis and a central striker.

Their report confirmed that the reigning Premier League champions have joined the chase for Bournemouth hitman Kroupi, who is ‘flattered’ by such interest.

As per an update from the Mirror, Arsenal are ‘plotting a double January transfer swoop’ as Arteta ‘wants to bolster his forward line’ to help his side retain their Premier League title and also win a first-ever Champions League trophy.

Kroupi is ‘in Arsenal’s sights’, and they are competing with PSG and Bayern Munich for his signature.

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However, the Mirror back up TEAMtalk’s information that Bournemouth will not sell the France U21 ace in January.

Arsenal will likely make an approach for Kroupi regardless, but Bournemouth will not consider his departure until next summer.

The Mirror add that Arsenal ‘remain interested’ in Juventus magician Yildiz after contacting his entourage over the summer.

Ideally, Arsenal want to make Kroupi their new No 9, replacing Viktor Gyokeres in the squad, and Yildiz their new left winger.

Kroupi, Yildiz deals will be difficult for Arsenal

Like Kroupi, though, Yildiz will be tough to sign. Juve have set his price tag at €100m (£84m) or higher.

Atletico Madrid left winger Alex Baena has recently emerged as an alternative to Yildiz for Arsenal.

He will cost around £70m, which is cheaper than Yildiz but still a significant outlay.

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Endrick’s situation in case the Brazilian pushes for a winter move away from Real Madrid in search of game time.

The type of transfer will be key to whether Arsenal step up their interest in Endrick.

So far, Madrid have only been willing to loan the 20-year-old out, whereas Arsenal would want an option to buy included in any deal.

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