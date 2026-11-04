Man Utd ‘likely’ to sign England star in stunning January loan with permanent deal too costly

Man Utd are looking increasingly ‘likely’ to sign England international Ivan Toney on loan in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their money in the summer transfer window on midfielders with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans all arriving.

Man Utd supporters were hoping for more from the club with the Red Devils linked to numerous left-backs all summer, although Lewis Hall seemed to emerge as their favourite.

As well as a new left-back, many fans and former players identified the need for Man Utd to sign a striker to help out the young Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils decided to leave any more serious business to 2027 with a complete defensive overhaul expected in the summer transfer window.

There is still hope for reinforcements in January too with Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insisting that a deal to sign England international Toney could be on the cards.

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It is understood that Man Utd ‘are more likely to sign Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney on loan in January rather than on a permanent deal’ with the Red Devils ‘assessing their striker option’ after Sesko picked up an injury.

Toney, who has scored 12 goals in eight Saudi Pro League matches this term, is on a huge salary in Saudi Arabia, while Al Ahli will not be feeling any pressure to sell the England international in the winter market, meaning a loan move seems most sensible.

O’Rourke adds: ‘Sources say that United are likely to line up a potential loan move as a result, rather than committing to take on the entirety of the frontman’s wages.’

Toney ‘has always scored goals in the Premier League’ – Man Utd legend

Man Utd legend Gary Pallister reckons Toney would be a great buy for the Red Devils if they could afford to strike a deal.

Pallister told Betarades.gr: “I think we need a more experienced player. Sesko is still young enough to be a big part of this squad, but he is not the finished article yet.

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“We need someone who has the experience and knows the Premier League, but there aren’t a lot of those experienced English strikers at the moment. I don’t think we can pay enough money for Ivan Toney to come to Man Utd, considering the deal he has at the moment.

“But he scores goals and he has always scored goals in the Premier League. I am sure Ivan Toney would score goals and we need someone who knows the Premier League.”

Several months before Toney left Brentford for Al-Ahli, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony – who previously signed the England star from Newcastle – backed him to transform Man Utd.

MacAnthony told Sky Sports: “Put him in an Arsenal team, put him in a Liverpool or a Man United team, he scores 30 Premier League goals in a season. I think anyone who disagrees with that hasn’t been watching the last two-and-a-half years.

“I think there’s five clubs in the world who could probably end up buying him and he will improve any of those clubs by a mile. He turns Manchester United into challengers for the Premier League.”

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