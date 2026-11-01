Man Utd turn to new ‘priority’ January signing after DCL snub as INEOS ‘approached’ for striker transfer

According to reports, Manchester United have a ‘priority’ January signing after missing out on Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Man Utd are experiencing a dire start to the 2026/27 campaign, with the Premier League giants reverting to type after they had a strong end to last season under Michael Carrick.

Carrick has been exposed tactically and he looks to have lost the dressing room, with Man Utd without a win in nine matches across all competitions.

It is surely only a matter of time before Man Utd sack Carrick after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea, with the head coach having potentially decisive matches against AS Roma and Aston Villa before the international break.

But Carrick is only partly to blame for Man Utd’s woes because the club is broken from top to bottom, and he was not backed enough in the summer transfer window.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United, and the end of ‘absolute disgrace’ Martinez

Man Utd rebuilt their midfield in the summer with the £150m trio Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but they are still short at left-back, centre-back, left-wing and up front.

In recent months, it has been widely reported that they are expected to prioritise signing a left-back and/or centre-back in January, but they have now turned their attention to landing a new striker following Benjamin Sesko’s injury setback.

It has emerged that they have been considering Leeds United striker Calvert-Lewin, but it has also been reported that he has decided to stick with the Yorkshire side and sign a new contract.

Two alternatives to Dominic Calvert-Lewin named

Instead, Man Utd could sign Al-Ahli and England striker Ivan Toney, with Caught Offside reporting that they have ‘strong interest’ in the former Brentford man.

READ MORE: Man Utd need ‘shaman’ to replace Carrick and relegation-bound Red Devils have Ferguson to blame

It is also said that Toney would be ‘open’ to a Premier League return for the ‘right opportunity’, but he is one of a few options for Man Utd.

A source for the outlet said: “The priority for United is a proven goal-scorer who can fill in for Sesko while he’s out injured.

“I don’t expect a big investment for a young striker…more likely a loan or low-cost short-term deal.”

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Monaco star Folarin Balogun is another option after he came close to joining Everton in the summer.

The report claims:

‘A number of Premier League clubs have been sounded out, and we can confirm that Man Utd are among those to have been approached. ‘Man Utd are looking to strengthen their attacking options during the winter window, with the club’s need for a new centre-forward making Balogun a potential name to consider. The USMNT striker’s availability has been put to Old Trafford as they assess the market.’

READ NEXT: Unai Emery’s private stance on joining Man Utd revealed with ’emergency meeting called’ for today

