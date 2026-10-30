Dominic Calvert-Lewin reaches decision on joining Man Utd and leaving Leeds United

Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly decided to snub interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

It has emerged that the Red Devils are plotting a move for England international Calvert-Lewin, who has 18 goals in 43 Premier League appearances for Leeds United.

Calvert-Lewin has put his injury woes behind him to shine for Leeds United since the start of last season, and he is an option for Man Utd as they consider strengthening their attack in January.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Premier League giants are going to “explore” the market for a striker in January.

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Romano explained: “Considering the Sesko situation, and considering that Joshua Zirkzee remains one to watch for 2027 – there is a chance for Zirkzee to leave – so considering these factors, and that Man Utd are struggling up front, Man Utd have decided to explore the strikers market for January.

“So, Manchester United are looking for a No 9, a traditional striker.

“Let’s see what’s gonna be available on the market, let’s see what kind of opportunities there will be. But Man Utd want to sign a striker, that’s the update.

“Man Utd want to consider a move regardless of what happens with the coach. So, unless a new manager arrives and says, ‘I don’t want a striker’, which sounds unlikely because United clearly need something up front, the club started exploring opportunities for a new central striker.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin reaches decision on joining Manchester United

Laurie Whitwell, The Athletic’s Man Utd correspondent, has claimed that Calvert-Lewin is ‘one name under consideration’ at Old Trafford.

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However, Whitwell also said that the Red Devils only have a slim chance of signing Calvert-Lewin because of their rivalry with Leeds United, who are hoping for the striker to sign a new contract.

Now, BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone claims Calvert-Lewin is ‘set’ to sign a new Leeds United contract.

Stone wrote: ‘England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to sign a new contract at Leeds United.’

He added: ‘The news will come as a blow to Manchester United, who are looking at bringing in a forward in January after Benjamin Sesko was ruled out for an extended period as he tries to recover from a shin injury.’

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