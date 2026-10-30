Lisandro Martinez exit ramps up as Man Utd contacted by European titan

The chances of Lisandro Martinez leaving Manchester United in January are growing, with Barcelona having made an approach for the defender, a report has revealed.

Martinez sparked controversy at Man Utd following the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on October 13, saying: “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team, and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas.”

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Martinez did not apologise for his comments but admitted they came from a place of ‘anger and frustration’.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Barcelona have ‘made enquiries’ about Martinez ahead of the winter window.

Barca are considering a January move for the Argentine after making him a target for the left-sided centre-back role.

TEAMtalk explain how Barca remain admirers of Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni but see Martinez as a more attainable option.

Martinez’s contract with United expires in June, though the Red Devils have the option to extend it by a year.

Barca boss Hansi Flick is searching for an experienced centre-half to compete with the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin.

Martinez will be open to joining the Catalan giants, as he has ‘indicated to United that he is ready to move on’ next year.

Given the 28-year-old’s poor form this season, signing for Barca would be a stunning move for him.

It is unclear at this stage how much United could demand for Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez branded ‘poisonous’ at Man Utd

Earlier this week, Paul Scholes was asked on his podcast – The Good, The Bad and The Football – how many of United’s ‘poisonous’ players he would axe.

The pundit replied: “Well, from what Bruno Fernandes did last week, I think that was unforgivable. So Bruno’s one.

“Martinez for what he said as well. I’m not saying it’s wrong what he said, but it’s not his business. That is nothing to do with you.”

Martinez seemingly opened the floodgates of criticism at United, as Fernandes subsequently questioned the pressing tactics of under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

However, Carrick has insisted Fernandes will remain club captain after the pair held clear-the-air talks.

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