Carragher aims expletive at Aston Villa fans as Man Utd will simply ‘take’ Unai Emery if they want him

Jamie Carragher has told Aston Villa fans to “shut the f*** up” as their club would be powerless to stop Manchester United from “taking” their manager if they want him.

Michael Carrick is set for a ‘stay of execution’ at Old Trafford after a decision was reached to stick by him following a meeting between Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a couple of Glazers, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

He’ll be in charge for Chelsea and – if that’s not a complete disaster – will likely stay on for the games against Roma and Aston Villa before an international break which will allow the poor sap who’s set to replace him a bit more time to get their feet under the table.

The poisoned chalice looks set to be handed to either Eddie Howe or Julian Nagelsmann, though Unai Emery’s name keeps popping up, perhaps more in hope than expectation on the back of his outstanding work at Aston Villa.

And Carragher has told Villa fans to keep their thoughts to themselves as the football circle of life means if Manchester United want Unai Emery they will simply “take” him.

He said on Stick to Football: “I think Unai Emery is unbelievable with what he does year after year. That amount of change, players needing time to settle and he does it year after year.

“But the reason I’m going to go back at Villa fans is I can’t believe that a manager who is so successful in the Europa League, take a player, if you’d won the Europa League three of four times surely you’ll then want to go for the Champions League.

“Aston Villa will never be Manchester United. I just think he didn’t do well at PSG or Arsenal, and maybe that’s because of egos in the dressing room and that sort of thing. But surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again. There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

“So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player, they did it with (Cristiano) Ronaldo. And they will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their players or manager, so shut the f*** up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”

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