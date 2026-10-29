Man Utd: Carrick reacts to ‘how are you still in a job?’ question with his ‘hungry boys hurting’

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick insists he is just focusing on how he can “make the difference” after a week of rumours he could lose his job.

The Red Devils followed up a humiliating 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League with a poor 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

That led to widespread media outlets expecting Carrick to lose his job with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte all linked to the Man Utd job.

However, the Man Utd board and directors decided to give Carrick more time to prove himself, starting with a tricky trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

As reported, the decision on the Man Utd hierarchy seems to be more of a ‘stay of execution’ than the Red Devils expecting him to be the manager at the end of the season.

When asked ‘how are you still in a job’ by a member of the press, Carrick replied: “To be honest, disappointment from the game, the result, initial disappointment. That’s pretty, pretty clear, you know, the way the game went and the result.

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“Dealing with that is the main thing: what could we have done better, what could we improve on, what can we make the difference with? Then focusing on getting back to training with the players and preparing for the next game, for Chelsea, and a big week ahead really. That’s been my main focus, you know: how can we make the difference?”

Carrick: ‘I don’t need any assurances from anyone’

On whether he has looked for reassurances from INEOS, Carrick responded: “I don’t need any assurances from anyone. I totally get the position, I understand the job, I understand the responsibilities, I understand what comes with that. So, I really don’t need any assurances from anyone in that regard.”

Speaking about his conversations with the players since Man Utd lost to Bournemouth, Carrick added: “Of course, that’s my responsibility, the players. The outside is not anything for me to focus on. I know what we can affect, I know what we need to improve.

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“I know as a group, leading the group what help they need, a bit of guidance at certain times, and dealing with certain things. That’s part of my direct role is them, who I care about and can affect most directly.

“And of course we spoke. We have meetings every single week, but some of the meetings go in different ways depending on results and the situation and the feeling.

“The boys, I have to say, they’re hungry. We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games. But there’s an intensity, a bit of an edge, a disappointment, a hunger to do better for sure.”

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