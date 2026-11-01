Unai Emery’s private stance on joining Man Utd revealed with ’emergency meeting called’ for today

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is reportedly refusing to rule out joining Manchester United, with an update on Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes surfacing.

Carrick remains under immense pressure at Man Utd because his side are now without a win in nine matches in all competitions and have only two victories in 13 matches this season.

On Saturday afternoon, 10-man Man Utd fell to a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, and this result leaves them 17th in the Premier League.

Therefore, Carrick remains the firm favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and Man Utd have home matches against AS Roma and Aston Villa to come before the international break.

On Saturday evening, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reported that Man Utd intend to stick with Carrick until the start of the international break.

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Whitwell said on X: ‘#MUFC decided on plan to get to international break then make assessment on Michael Carrick following crisis talks this week.

‘Potential (now realised) loss to Chelsea baked in, presumably. Roma + Aston Villa ahead.

‘Points per game 2013-24: 1.81.

‘Points per game 2024-now: 1.38.’

Unai Emery reaches verdict on joining Manchester United

However, a new report from insider Indykaila claims Man Utd are to have an ’emergency meeting’ today as they turn to Aston Villa boss Emery, who could say yes to joining.

READ MORE: Michael Carrick ‘will be leaving’ Man Utd as ‘leading candidate’ confirmed



The same report claims captain Bruno Fernandes, who is in the final year of his contract, is looking to leave Man Utd as early as January.

They said on X: ‘Double Exclusive.

‘Unai Emery added to United shortlist. Sources close to him say he is not ruling out joining Manchester United.

‘Bruno Fernandes looking to leave Manchester United in January. He is concerned about future plans at #MUFC.

‘Emergency meeting called tomorrow regarding [Carrick].’

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, also claim that Man Utd are sticking with Carrick for now.

The report explained: ‘Despite the setback, sources have told TEAMtalk that United are not currently planning to make a managerial change before Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma, nor ahead of next weekend’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

‘The club’s position remains that Carrick will be given more time to turn things around. United are therefore intent on allowing him to lead the side through those upcoming fixtures rather than making an immediate decision in the aftermath of the Chelsea defeat.’

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