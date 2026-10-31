Tottenham strike gold with ‘sensational talent’ as fan ‘connection’ returns

Jamie Redknapp has labelled Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luca Williams-Barnett a ‘sensational talent’ after the 18-year-old made his debut in their 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham endured a poor start to the season, but they have now won three games in a row and scored seven goals in that time. Spurs were handed a huge boost in the 11th minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta was sent off.

The striker was initially shown a yellow card after dangerously catching Micky van de Ven on the Achilles with his studs, but it was upgraded to a red following a VAR review.

Archie Gray gave Spurs the lead in the 25th minute as he was left completely unmarked from a corner. Mohammed Kudus swung the ball to the back post, and Gray had the time to stroll forward before calmly heading into the far corner. That goal separated the two teams heading into the break.

Jan Paul van Hecke squandered a good chance for Spurs in the 57th minute as he sent a left-footed effort over the bar after Palace failed to head away a corner.

Dwight McNeil had a rare opportunity for Palace five minutes later when the ball broke to him in the penalty area, only for his shot to be blocked by Dominic Solanke.

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Spurs finally got their second goal in the 73rd minute when Van Hecke threw himself at a great Mateus Fernandes cross. Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pushed the initial header onto the crossbar, but Van Hecke was on hand to head over the line at the second time of asking.

Substitute Conor Gallagher then saw an effort well saved by Henderson before setting up Kudus for a chance of his own in the 85th minute. Kudus finished well from Gallagher’s pass but was clearly offside in the build-up, and the goal was ruled out.

Kudus should have scored in the 90th minute following excellent work by Premier League debutant Williams-Barnett. The teenager looked electric as he took on two Palace defenders and then crossed for Kudus, but the Ghanaian somehow missed an open goal.

Fellow substitute Dejan Kulusevski tried curling a left-footed effort into the top corner in injury time, yet Henderson was equal to it.

During his immediate post-match analysis on Sky Sports, Redknapp praised Williams-Barnett for quickly making a big impression.

When asked if Spurs fans now have something to get behind, the pundit replied: “Absolutely. Spurs go marching on, you can hear it, the fans singing.

“I’ve said for a long time, they need to get a connection between the fans and the players.

Tottenham season turning ‘really positive’

“They’ve not liked the players for a long time; they’ve had a stuttering few years where they’ve been fighting relegation. It’s too big a club, too big a fanbase to be in that kind of position.

“But I look at it now, with the squad and the manager that they’ve started to assemble – things are really positive.

“Really good win for them today. Especially for that young man to come on as well, Luca Williams-Barnett. Sensational talent.

“He showed a glimpse of what he’s gonna be bringing for Tottenham for a few years.”

Redknapp added: “This is a player. Mark my words, this is a player, this kid. He is sensational.

“He has a duty there, Kudus, to finish that.

“Look at his [Williams-Barnett’s] balance and poise there, that’s so good.”

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