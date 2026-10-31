Michael Carrick ‘will be leaving’ Man Utd as ‘leading candidate’ confirmed

Michael Carrick is highly likely to be sacked by Manchester United by the November international break, a journalist has revealed, with Eddie Howe battling Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte for the role.

Man Utd opted to keep Carrick in charge after the dreadful 3-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend. INEOS officials placed their trust in Carrick to turn results around, demonstrating to the players that they cannot keep getting managers sacked.

Carrick was looking for a response from his team against Chelsea on Saturday, and they were the better side at Stamford Bridge during the first half.

However, United did not find the back of the net, and Chelsea took control of the match after the interval.

Morgan Rogers carved United open with a piercing run before dinking over goalkeeper Senne Lammens to brilliantly give Chelsea the lead.

Lisandro Martinez then picked up a second yellow card and gave away a penalty at the same time. He was not looking at the ball when he absurdly jumped into Wesley Fofana in the box with an arm raised.

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Cole Palmer doubled Chelsea’s advantage from the spot, and United were ultimately beaten 2-0 – their fourth defeat in five games.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey told The TEAMtalk podcast on Friday that Carrick getting sacked ‘will happen’ in the near future, with Howe in pole position for his job.

“Eddie Howe is someone who Jason Wilcox really likes, and they’ve done the work there,” Bailey said.

“He will be available at £3million compensation due to Newcastle. His coaches that would come with him would cost £3m as well, so [a] £6m total package.

“Julian Nagelsmann is someone who Christopher Vivell has pushed big time. He’s in the chase as well.

Michael Carrick sack at Man Utd ‘will happen’

“Antonio Conte does have his fans within the system. His CV is outstanding, and he could come in and give that real bounce effect.

“He could come in and really take no prisoners. And if they want to go down that avenue, he is available as well.

“Eddie Howe is still the leading candidate here. It looks like the international window will be key here…

“Jason Wilcox isn’t going to resign, the players aren’t going to be sold, so the one big change they can make is Michael Carrick. And that will happen.

“As we’ve said, it’s a stay of execution. He will be leaving Old Trafford by the international break in my opinion, and from what I’m hearing.”

A report in Spain has claimed Carrick will be ‘sacked immediately’ after the defeat to Chelsea. It added that Nagelsmann is set to be offered the job, while Thomas Frank has supposedly re-emerged as a managerial target.

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