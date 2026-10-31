Chelsea: Alonso sack verdict revealed as Shearer predicts major Carrick blow

Pressure will build “quite quickly” for Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso if he doesn’t start winning more matches soon, according to reports.

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League but are as close to leaders Manchester City as they are to bottom side Sunderland in terms of points.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Tottenham last weekend put a bit of a heat on Alonso before a loss in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool on penalties really raised the temperature.

Alonso frustrated some Chelsea supporters by claiming that the Carabao Cup was the “least important” competition at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not in Europe and have little excuse not to give it their best in the Premier League and two domestic cup competitions, while they face a huge match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick is under huge pressure and Chelsea will be expected to put another nail in the coffin as the former midfielder attempts to turn things around at Old Trafford.

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But former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons Alonso is likely to feel more pressure in the coming weeks with the Tottenham result a “shock” for fans.

Borson told Football Insider: “They had the defeat against Spurs, which I think still is a bit of a shock for them. I was surprised by the level of reaction against Alonso in respect of that game.

“It’s uncommon to lose that game, and so it’s probably been pretty painful. The injury is to Joao Pedro is obviously a problem because he’s probably been their best player.

“And so I think there’s just a building of pressure, and then you’ve got the Man United game at the weekend. The expectation is, of course, that Chelsea win the United game.

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“Expected to win because of everything that’s happened with Man United. But of course, United have got their own backlash. I think the pressure can build quite quickly at Chelsea.”

Shearer: There is ‘nothing to suggest’ Man Utd will beat Chelsea

Giving his prediction for Man Utd’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday, ex-Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer told the Metro: “I’ve seen nothing to suggest that Man United can turn things around and for that reason I’m just going to say home win. I know Chelsea aren’t great defensively and I can see they have stiffened up a little bit but they were poor last week against Spurs also and they haven’t got Joao Pedro but nothing that I see in Man United gives me belief they can go there and win so I’m going to say home win.

“It seems as if every week, we’re saying Carrick needs a result, but he does, again, he needs a result but if they were to get that huge result, then you can imagine what it does for belief and confidence. Prediction – Chelsea win.”

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