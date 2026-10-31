Liverpool legend Carragher apologises to Aston Villa fans after legal action threat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has apologised to Aston Villa fans and the club’s owner for using “clumsy and wrong” language.

Aston Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris signed off on a statement on social media on Friday evening vowing to take legal action against Carragher for comments made about the club and fans.

The statement read: ‘Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the Club and its fans. Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football. Nassef Sawiris, Chairman.’

Carragher came under fire from Aston Villa supporters for insisting Unai Emery would take the Manchester United job if given the opportunity to replace Michael Carrick.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher said: “I think Unai Emery is unbelievable with what he does year after year. That amount of change, players needing time to settle and he does it year after year.

“But the reason I’m going to go back at Villa fans is I can’t believe that a manager who is so successful in the Europa League, take a player, if you’d won the Europa League three of four times surely you’ll then want to go for the Champions League.

READ: Man Utd told to give Unai Emery ‘the f***ing keys’ and an ‘open chequebook’ to leave Aston Villa

“Aston Villa will never be Manchester United. I just think he didn’t do well at PSG or Arsenal, and maybe that’s because of egos in the dressing room and that sort of thing. But surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again. There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

“So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player, they did it with (Cristiano) Ronaldo. And they will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their players or manager, so shut the f*** up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”

After telling Aston Villa fans to “shut the f*** up”, Carragher said on social media: “It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd.

READ: Man Utd: New Carrick sack timeline emerges with chances of Emery joining as ‘break clause’ revealed

“I hope these clown clips show me praising Emery/Villa like I have done for years & saying how pleased I was you won [the 2026 Europa League] in Istanbul.”

And now Carragher took to X on Saturday to apologise to Aston Villa and their supporters, he said: “I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners & their fans,” he wrote. “My language this week was clumsy & wrong.

“I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies. Good luck today UTV!”

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