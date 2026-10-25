Michael Carrick is expected to be shown the door at Manchester United

Gary Neville feels the Manchester United board are going to “disgust” the club’s fans by sacking Michael Carrick, and Jamie Carragher believes that call will come on Sunday.

United have not won a game of football for over a month. Their October results have been three losses and two draws, after two losses, two draws and a win in September.

The victory came in the Champions League against Sabah, nine games ago. The two games the Red Devils have played in the past week have both been losses – 4-1 against Como and 3-0 against Bournemouth.

The Premier League loss leaves United 16th, and with pressure on Carrick having grown over recent weeks, it’s felt his position is untenable now.

As the cameras turned to Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox in the stands following the loss, United legend Neville suspected they’d be making their official decision on Carrick very soon.

Neville said: “Those two are probably going to make a decision which will disgust Manchester United fans, but is probably necessary.”

Indeed, reaction to Carrick following the final whistle was positive – the fans were singing to him while some players – namely Bruno Fernandes – were being berated.

There is a sense that it is not Carrick who is letting the club down.

Jamie Carragher expects United sack call ‘tonight’

Carragher, on punditry duty for the game, suggested United need to make the call to get rid of the manager.

He said: “Manchester United need to make that change tonight. Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties – for the good of Michael Carrick.

“He’s emotional, he’s hurting, it’s not good for Manchester United and it’s not good for Michael Carrick.”

A few minutes later, Carragher suggested that the Red Devils boss won’t want to continue managing the squad he has at his disposal, especially after being forced to drop Fernandes after comments which followed the Como game.

Carragher added: “He wants to be put out of his misery tonight.”

Some reports have suggested that the United boss will be given longer in the dugout, but the overwhelming feeling following the heavy Bournemouth loss is that Carrick is not going to manage another game for the Old Trafford outfit.

When the decision on the sack comes remains to be seen, but it’s felt it is indeed coming before the next game.

READ MORE: Carrick sack coming after brave Bruno call as Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth