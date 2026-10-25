Man Utd: Michael Carrick sack decision reached after Bournemouth embarrassment

Man Utd intend to give Michael Carrick until the November international break to turn around results, according to reports, but things could now change after their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Carrick came under intense pressure on Wednesday as the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League to make it seven matches in all competitions without a win.

There were quickly rumours that Man Utd are already sounding out potential new managers if they decided to part ways with the former Red Devils and England midfielder.

And things only got worse on Sunday afternoon as Bournemouth beat the Red Devils, who were quickly two down by half-time as Rayan and Marcus Tavernier scored for the Cherries, as Carrick’s side dropped to 16th in the Premier League table.

Marco Rose’s spurned numerous chances to make the scoreline even worse for Man Utd and Evanilson got a third for Bournemouth on 71 minutes to put the game beyond doubt.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that Jason Wilcox had selected former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as his ‘preferred candidate’ to replace Carrick because of his vast Premier League experience.

Before the match against Bournemouth, Fabrizio Romano revealed it was an “important day” for the Red Devils, while insisting the game was an “extra chance” for the Man Utd head coach to save his job.

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Giving his latest update on the situation, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Guys, it’s Sunday and it’s an important day for Manchester United, a very important day for Manchester United. United play Bournemouth in Premier League and it’s a crucial game to understand the future of Michael Carrick.

“A really really crucial game because as I told you on Thursday, Manchester United after the Como game as a club decided not to decide, not to proceed with any other coach to give Michael Carrick some more time and then evaluate the situation from now to the international break.

“That’s why Carrick went to the media on Friday. That’s why Carrick had a chance to go public and Carrick was very clear in his message. He spoke for five minutes sending a very clear message trying to protect his job and also the club and also the players. So Michael Carrick sent a very clear message.

“‘I 100% trust this team’. Let me tell you guys one thing. I still tell you 100% I’m sure about this. There are some issues with the players. That’s a point that we have to mention is the reality. But I’m also sure that Michael Carrick, he had some problems in terms of managing the dressing room at some points and also the results.

“Obviously, it’s a difficult moment, but I’m sure that Michael Carrick is considered by everyone at Manchester United, players, board, directors, everyone as a fantastic person. And so, he has respect from everyone. So, it’s not about the personal relationship.

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“Sometimes it’s about tactics, sometimes it’s about decisions. There are some players that were not happy. That’s very clear after the Como game. But Carrick has been given an extra chance. Carrick has been given extra time.

“Man United face Bournemouth. Important games are coming. So let’s wait and see what happens with the future of Michael Carrick.

“Obviously Manchester United are using this time, the previous days and the next days to understand eventual solutions in case they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick.”

Carrick to get until the November international break?

Despite the defeat to Bournemouth, X account Utd Journalist, boasting over 200k followers, insisted that it was the intention of the Man Utd board to keep Carrick until the international break.

The account wrote: ‘BREAKING! Michael Carrick has until the international break to improve results!’

However, the manner of the defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday could potentially alter the stance of those in the Man Utd boardroom.

Is the Man Utd squad still behind Michael Carrick?

Ahead of the match versus the Cherries, Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens insisted that all the players were still firmly behind Carrick.

When asked if the Man Utd squad was “united” around Carrick, Lammens replied on Sky Sports: “For me personally, I think it is.

“I think it’s easy to see maybe after a game when players are very frustrated, and I get it, I’m very frustrated as well because we all really want to do better and we all want to win and then we might say sometimes things we don’t really mean or fully explain what we mean.

“Of course, the people at home can’t see that, so we need to also try to look like that when we are on the pitch in the weekend, but I can assure you that we’re doing everything we can and we’re all together behind the coach, as a staff, players, front office.

“Everyone knows, of course, they have to do better, but I think we are united and we are trying to get better as a team and together.”

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