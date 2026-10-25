Man Utd: Eddie Howe to demand FOUR signings to replace Carrick at Old Trafford

Eddie Howe has been linked with a return to management at Man Utd.

Ex-Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would look to demand four signings from Man Utd if he replaced Michael Carrick as manager, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 4-1 to Como in midweek to take their winless run to seven matches in all competitions and pile the pressure on Carrick.

Man Utd dropped to 15th in the Premier League ahead of their fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday, while they are out of the Carabao Cup and 20th in the Champions League table.

There has already been speculation about who could replace Carrick if Man Utd decide to sack the former Red Devils and England midfielder.

The Guardian claimed on Saturday that former Newcastle manager Howe has emerged as Jason Wilcox’s ‘preferred candidate’ to take charge if they look to repalce Carrick.

Wilcox wants Howe for his ‘extensive Premier League experience’, while former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is ‘highly regarded’ by Man Utd head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

READ: Man Utd: Carrick drops Fernandes to face Bournemouth after post-Como criticism

The report in The Guardian added: ‘Howe left Newcastle in late July to take a break from the game but would seriously consider a return for the United role, it is understood, should this be offered.

‘Howe would be less expensive to bring in than Unai Emery, another admired candidate, because Aston Villa would demand about £20m in compensation for their manager.’

And now Sport Bible have revealed the four players that Howe ‘would demand Man Utd sign in January if he replaces’ Carrick in the Old Trafford hotseat.

It is understood that ‘a centre-back, left-back, left winger and striker’ would all be on Howe’s list and incidentally are the positions that Man Utd already have in mind to strengthen.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Premier League left-backs Adrien Truffert and Lewis Hall, and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta are all mentioned as potential targets should Howe take charge.

READ: Man Utd rebellion: A predicted target for every player’s wrath in post-Bournemouth interviews

The report continues by adding: ‘A lightning-quick winger would also be on the 48-year-old’s agenda. At the Magpies, he successfully coached Anthony Gordon into a high-output wide forward, and he would want to replicate that blueprint at United.’

Eddie Howe would ‘want control’ at Man Utd – Shearer

Giving his view on Man Utd potentially appointing Howe as manager, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer told Betfair: “I guess you don’t have to be on the inside to think and know what’s going on at Manchester United.

“When you go through Rangnick and Eric Ten Hag, Rúben Amorim, then you talk about the Dan Ashworth situation, you had Dave Brailsford and the compensation they paid Newcastle, then sacked him, their recruitment, arguing with ticket prices. There’s so much going on there in terms of how it highlights the huge problems they’ve got.

“It’s there for everyone to see. Everyone’s looking at it. It’s being played out in the open. You don’t need an Eric Ten Hag interview to know that there are huge problems at Manchester United.

“Is Antonio Conte the answer? I don’t know. My only thing would be this: it’s not the coach’s fault. There are huge issues at the football club. I don’t know how desperate he is for a job.

“I guess looking at who’s been in and how many managers and coaches they’ve hired and fired, I just wonder whether other managers would look at that and think, well, I know how huge you are, but maybe that’s not the right job at the right time.

“Eddie Howe has also been linked, he wants control of things, and in a club that he sees that is his role and his issue. Whether he would get that at Manchester United or not, I don’t know.”

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