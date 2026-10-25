Man Utd: Carrick drops Fernandes to face Bournemouth after post-Como criticism

Michael Carrick has dropped Bruno Fernandes from his Man Utd starting XI to face Bournemouth after his post-Como comments.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by the Serie A outfit on Wednesday as they put in another disappointing performance to pile pressure on Michael Carrick.

Defeat to Como saw Man Utd take their winless streak in all competitions to seven with rumours that the Red Devils are now sounding out replacements for Carrick.

Fernandes didn’t help his manager’s cause in the aftermath of the loss to Como by questioning Carrick and his coaching staff’s tactics during the encounter.

The Man Utd captain said: “It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind.”

Several pundits and former players hit out at Fernandes’ comments, including Frank Leboeuf, who said it amounted to a “betrayal” of Carrick.

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Before official confirmation arrived with the team news, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell broke the news that Fernandes ‘has been left out of Manchester United’s starting line-up against Bournemouth’.

Ben Jacobs added on X: ‘BREAKING: Bruno Fernandes benched against Bournemouth. Trained as normal on Friday and Saturday despite carrying a niggle. It follows Fernandes’ comments on Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 loss to Como.’

While Man Utd writer Cerys Jones for The Athletic attempted to explain the reasoning behind Carrick’s decision on Sunday.

Jones said on The Athletic: ‘Fernandes’ incredible availability and selection record at United means this cannot be played down as a ordinary rotation by Michael Carrick. It is a shock — but it is understandable on multiple levels.

‘First, Fernandes’ comments to broadcasters after United’s humiliation at Como created the impression of tension between captain and head coach, the last thing Carrick or United need. The head coach spoke at length on Friday about the club being bigger and more important than any individual, and about the importance of unity and togetherness. Intentional or not, Fernandes’ criticism of the staff’s instructions painted a picture of division.

‘Carrick’s speech on Friday showed that he is determined to assert his authority as the right person to lead United out of this mess. That apparently starts with a selection call that shows just how seriously he will take anything he sees as undermining the values and unity he called for on Friday.

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‘But further than that: had Fernandes given several run-of-the-mill, straight-bat interviews, there would still be an argument that United should at least try to line up without him. Last season, his individual flair and excellence were the face of everything that went well for Carrick’s side — now he is the face of a team not taking their chances, struggling to create, and looking incoherent on the pitch.

‘His hat-trick and assist against Ipswich Town came almost two months ago and his most recent goal contribution for the club was on September 10 in United’s 4-0 rout of Sabah in the Champions League.

‘What was so valuable last season was Fernandes’ ability to provide decisive moments by acting with ingenuity and incision. That has been missing during United’s poor run of form, with his final ball or finish missing last season’s quality. Fernandes has been carrying what United’s website called an “injury niggle”, but Carrick has played down the impact of that physical problem.

‘Fernandes has not been able to influence matches as he did last season and attempts to play him into form, such as by starting on the right against Atletico Madrid, have meant reduced minutes for other attackers.

‘His relentless pressing can be seen as a marker of endeavour, and perhaps it is done with the best of intentions, but its effect has sometimes been to create spaces behind him and tire him out with little to no reward. At this stage, trying something else is sensible.

‘Perhaps Fernandes’ talking off the pitch is what has triggered this decision. But it is merited based on his performances on it recently, too.’

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