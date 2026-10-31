How Man Utd squad really feel about Fernandes revealed: ‘Sometimes they roll their eyes’

Some of his team-mates at Man Utd view Bruno Fernandes as a ‘divisive figure’ who they can be ‘quite dismissive’ of, according to reports.

The Red Devils are going through a tough period on and off the pitch with Man Utd currently on a run of eight matches without a win in all competitions.

Michael Carrick has been given more time to prove himself at Old Trafford with ‘crisis talks’ ending in the Man Utd head coach being handed a ‘stay of execution’.

Man Utd captain Fernandes has been outspoken on the issues at Old Trafford with the Portugal international criticising Carrick’s tactics after they lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League last week.

Fernandes faced a backlash from many former players and pundits over his comments, at a time when Carrick needed the support of his players to pull through a tough period.

Carrick subsequently dropped Fernandes from his starting XI as the Portuguese midfielder stayed on the bench for their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth last Sunday.

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There have been questions over his suitability for the role of captain for a long time and the Daily Mail‘s Chris Wheeler has revealed what some of the players really think about Fernandes.

Wheeler writes: ‘He is understood to have been worn down by yet another United crisis just when it seemed the good times were coming back under Carrick. Inevitably, that has taken its toll and has not been helped by worries over his future at Old Trafford as talks over a new contract drag on.

‘Insiders describe him as ‘an emotional metronome’ who sets the mood around the club, both good and bad. They say he bonds the dressing room together, and question who else in the United squad should wear the armband.

‘However, some of Fernandes’ team-mates in recent years have seen him as a more divisive figure whose close relationship with Ruben Amorim was viewed with suspicion.’

A source told the Daily Mail: “The players can be quite dismissive of him. Sometimes they roll their eyes when he’s talking.”

Neville: ‘They weren’t singing for Bruno Fernandes to come on’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville hit out at Fernandes after the defeat to Como and insisted it was “not a time for whinging”, especially from a club captain.

Neville said: “Eric Cantona was very unorthodox as a captain. Roy Keane could sometimes be explosive in his interviews after matches, but they weren’t whingers about the tactics, about pressing, or excuse merchants.

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“Bruno can’t press. To come out and whinge after the game about the manager’s tactics, when you’ve just lost 4-1 and a few thousand fans have paid thousands of pounds to travel over, sit in that far corner and get wet through. I’m sorry, read the room, Bruno.

“This is not a time for whinging or throwing your arms up in the air. This is a time for you to stand up and say, ‘That’s not good enough.’ Be positive. Do something that has a positive influence as a captain. But he’s not.

“He’s gone and basically thrown his manager under the bus the week after [Lisandro] Martinez did the same.”

After Fernandes was dropped by Carrick against Bournemouth, Neville said of the Man Utd fans: “They weren’t singing for Bruno Fernandes to come on today; they’re backing Michael Carrick.

“So get in your box. You know where you stand.

“Michael Carrick has won things for the football club consistently and proven that he has humility and resilience. And Bruno has got that. Bruno has delivered for Manchester United in more ways than any other player in the last 13 years.

“And he’s the one player I think you could take back in time, and I think he could play in a Manchester United team in the 90s or the 2000s because he’s massively talented. But he let himself down this week.

“He didn’t need to do that, because he’s basically stuck the knife into his manager.”

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