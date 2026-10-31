Laurie Whitwell delivers Michael Carrick sack update after crunch Man Utd talks

Manchester United intend to stick with Michael Carrick as head coach until they make an ‘assessment’ over his position at the start of the November international break, Laurie Whitwell has confirmed.

Carrick is under huge pressure after a 2-0 away defeat to Chelsea extended Man Utd’s winless run to nine matches in all competitions. They have dropped down to 17th in the Premier League table and are only ahead of 18th-placed Crystal Palace on goal difference.

United are also 20th out of 36 teams in the Champions League standings, while Brighton knocked them out of the League Cup.

Carrick was widely expected to be fired after the awful 3-0 home loss against Bournemouth last weekend. Instead, however, INEOS chiefs decided to back the 45-year-old.

They want the players to take a significant portion of the blame, as it is a group which has already gotten Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim sacked.

Following the loss to Chelsea, The Athletic’s Whitwell wrote on X: ‘#MUFC decided on plan to get to international break then make assessment on Michael Carrick following crisis talks this week.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United, and the end of ‘absolute disgrace’ Martinez

‘Potential (now realised) loss to Chelsea baked in, presumably. Roma + Aston Villa ahead.

‘Points per game 2013-24: 1.81.

‘Points per game 2024-now: 1.38.’

When asked if he expects to stay in charge for the clash against Roma on Tuesday, Carrick responded: “I’m just looking forward to getting the boys ready for midweek now.”

United had dropped into the relegation zone before Palace were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday.

When asked about the players needing to show strong mentality to fight against the drop, Carrick said: “You can look at it like that. You can look at how far you can move up the league quite quickly if you win football matches. That’s the way it’s got to be approached, for sure.”

On Friday, transfer insider Graeme Bailey provided our colleagues at TEAMtalk with his information on Carrick and United’s managerial search.

“Eddie Howe is someone who Jason Wilcox really likes, and they’ve done the work there,” Bailey said.

Michael Carrick sack ‘will happen’

“He will be available at £3million compensation due to Newcastle. His coaches that would come with him would cost £3m as well, so [a] £6m total package.

“Julian Nagelsmann is someone who Christopher Vivell has pushed big time. He’s in the chase as well.

“Antonio Conte does have his fans within the system. His CV is outstanding, and he could come in and give that real bounce effect.

“He could come in and really take no prisoners. And if they want to go down that avenue, he is available as well.

“Eddie Howe is still the leading candidate here. It looks like the international window will be key here…

“Jason Wilcox isn’t going to resign, the players aren’t going to be sold, so the one big change they can make is Michael Carrick. And that will happen.

“As we’ve said, it’s a stay of execution. He will be leaving Old Trafford by the international break in my opinion, and from what I’m hearing.”

READ NEXT – How Man Utd squad really feel about Fernandes revealed: ‘Sometimes they roll their eyes’