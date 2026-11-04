Man Utd: Paul Merson names Red Devils star who ‘needs’ to start after Roma win – ‘game changer’

Paul Merson has explained why he thinks a Manchester United star now “needs” to start after impressing in the 3-2 win against Roma.

On Tuesday night, the Red Devils battled back from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford.

This dramatic result ended Man Utd’s nine-game winless run in all competitions, and the Roma win is their third victory in 14 matches this season.

Man Utd were really good in the second half after a poor opening half, but the win papers over the cracks at Old Trafford.

Still, Man Utd have the chance to build on this victory when they face Aston Villa this weekend, and Merson has explained why captain Bruno Fernandes “needs” to be in their starting XI despite a disappointing start to this season.

“It takes a lot to go and do what he’s done with a penalty, missing the penalty and then taking it again,” Merson told Sky Sports.

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“The pressure’s severely, severely on. It’s fair play to him there. He did alright in the first half against Chelsea. I mean, he did better than all right. He should have scored. I think that was a game changer, in my opinion. You need him on your side.

“He’s their best player, you know, and that you couldn’t keep on chopping your nose off to spike your face. So he had to play sooner rather than later.

“I know he got left out for that game, but when Carrick says I left him out for reasons like, if he’s not playing well, he still gets into Man United’s team, in my opinion. I haven’t got a player who’s better than him. So why not? You’ve got to stick with players who are better than the best. You know, Brian Clough always used to say, when times are hard, go back to putting your best team on the pitch; put it in your drawer, your best team.

“And when times are hard, go to that drawer and pick that team that was your best team. So for me, he had to play.”

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Paul Merson advises Manchester United star Matheus Cunha

Merson has also given advice to United forward Cunha after he scored a brace in the comeback win against Roma.

“He’s a passionate player. I said something in my column the other day about it. He’s a nine or a four,” Merson added.

“He’s a nine or a four. At Wolves, he was a nine one week, and they won a football match.

“He was a four the next week, and they didn’t win a football match, and it was, it’s okay.

“It’s Wolves. But this is Man United, and when you play for Man United, you’ve got to be seven or a seven and a half every week across the board, every week. You can’t be a nine one week and four the week after. So for me, he’s got to get to consistent levels.”

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