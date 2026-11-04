JJ Gabriel: Ornstein confirms Man Utd starlet’s next destination, exit date with ‘agreement’ now reached

Respected reporter David Ornstein has confirmed where JJ Gabriel is going after Manchester United and when his transfer will be completed.

Earlier this season, it emerged that Gabriel has decided to leave Man Utd to continue his development elsewhere.

The Red Devils have been trying to make the 16-year-old change his mind about leaving, but they have been fighting a losing battle in recent weeks as he has looked increasingly certain to leave.

Gabriel has been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG, but it has been widely reported for a while that he looks set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

On Wednesday morning, Fabrizio Romano reiterated that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Gabriel.

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Romano explained: “The boy has been in Madrid for several days over recent weeks. He is training very hard to get ready for January, when he will be able to join a new club.

“Real Madrid remain very clear favourites to sign JJ Gabriel. At the moment, the expectation of all those involved is for JJ Gabriel to go to Real Madrid.

“They are way ahead of the other candidates. The agents met with several clubs, but Barcelona have different priorities, Paris Saint-Germain have different priorities, Bayern spoke with the agents of JJ Gabriel but are not advancing.

“I always told you Spain is the most likely outcome for JJ Gabriel and now we can say that Real Madrid remain the leading side.”

JJ Gabriel closing in on move to Real Madrid

Now, Ornstein has added that Gabriel is ‘expected to join’ Real Madrid ‘in January’.

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Ornstein said on X: ‘JJ Gabriel expected to sign for Real Madrid from Manchester United in Jan.

‘Interest from likes of PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich + #MUFC tried to retain but 16yo attacker chose #RMFC & set to join on long-term contract subject to FIFA regs.’

German reporter Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has gone further, having stated that a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached for Gabriel to join Real Madrid.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘BREAKING | Understand JJ Gabriel has reached a verbal agreement in principle with Real Madrid.

‘As reported, Real were the favourites. The transfer is now being pushed towards completion. Nothing has been signed yet. That’s why Barcelona, FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain remain on standby.

‘The plan is for the 16 y/o gem to leave ManUtd as early as January. The move is definitely expected to take place in 2027, with an EU passport. #MUFC

‘Bayern remained in contact but emerged as an outside contender, partly due to the financial package and Real.’

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