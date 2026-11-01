Man Utd sensation JJ Gabriel reacts to new ‘improved offer’ as he chooses between Real Madrid, Barcelona

According to reports, Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has received an ‘improved offer’ from PSG, and he has decided on his next move.

The talented teenager is a huge asset for Man Utd because he has long been earmarked as a future world football star.

Gabriel appears to be the Man Utd academy product with the highest ceiling, so it is a huge blow for the Premier League giants that he wants to leave and continue his development elsewhere.

Last month, it emerged that Gabriel and his close confidants have decided to pursue a Man Utd exit because they are dissatisfied with his lack of first-team opportunities and the club’s general decline over the past few years.

Another factor behind the 16-year-old pushing to leave is that several European giants, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, have shown interest in signing him.

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It has also been reported that Man Utd have been trying to make Gabriel change his mind about leaving, but he has looked increasingly likely to move elsewhere in recent weeks.

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Real Madrid are ‘confident’ of signing Gabriel, and they hope to secure his services in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The report claims:

‘There is a growing belief that the Spanish giants could now be in a strong position to win the race, although important discussions remain before any agreement can be finalised. ‘We understand that [agent Ali] Barat and Gabriel’s camp are now working towards finalising a move in January, with the intention of bringing an increasingly uncertain spell at Man Utd to an end.’

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JJ Gabriel reacts to new ‘improved offer’ to leave Manchester United

Spanish outlet Sport, meanwhile, claims Gabriel has ‘rejected’ PSG’s latest ‘improved offer’ to join them and has ‘reiterated’ his desire to move to La Liga.

It is also said that the fight between Real Madrid and Barcelona is now a ‘done deal’, and Gabriel ‘will be wearing white in the immediate future’.

The report adds:

‘Given the outcome of the latest negotiations, the picture is clearer than ever: Bayern Munich was ruled out from the start, Barça has opted to avoid a multi-million euro auction, PSG has not convinced with its sporting project, and only Real Madrid is willing to pay the more than 10 million euros it will have to spend on a comprehensive contract for the next three seasons, which is complemented by numerous sporting demands. ‘All roads lead to the Santiago Bernabéu, although final confirmation is still pending.’

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