PSG, Barcelona make us pray for Arsenal demise after tease of dream Champions League final

In the grand scheme of things, Tuesday’s Champions League tie between European giants Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona meant virtually nothing.

With the current Champions League structure, teams of PSG and Barcelona’s stature are protected from an embarrassing early elimination, with more knockout spots and a two-legged play-off phase, so it would take a colossal cock-up for either team not to progress.

PSG and Barcelona would need that incredibly unlikely scenario to become reality, so very little was riding on Tuesday’s clash in matchweek three of the 2026/27 Champions League.

But that doesn’t mean we were not grateful to be treated to an exhibition game between two of Europe’s most scintillating football teams.

READ: PSG v Barcelona: The ridiculous combined XI ahead of Champions League clash



We did not get the best version of either side this evening; Luis Enrique’s PSG typically grow into a season to hit their peak when it matters most, while Hansi Flick’s Barcelona had a weakened side with defenders Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia injured, and Rodri rested on the bench before Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

This did take away the excitement of the match, with PSG and Barcelona having 19 attempts between them in the opening half and somehow only scoring a single goal.

Barcelona, who remarkably had won all eleven of their 2026/27 matches without being behind at half-time once before Tuesday night, are not renowned for their great defensive work under Flick, and their makeshift backline played into PSG’s hands by gifting chances through careless losses of possession, which was not punished until the 38th minute.

The Spanish giants give you chances, but their sensational attack is a great leveller, and they had better opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, with Raphinha and Anthony Gordon particularly wasteful.

It also wasn’t a vintage night for Ballon d’Or contender Lamine Yamal (though he later produced a moment of pure brilliance), with a loose pass in his own half punished by Desire Doue, whose expert finish gave PSG the lead at the break.

READ MORE: Six legends Lamine Yamal could overtake for Champions League assists this season



On another night, PSG had enough chances to take the game away from Barcelona, but goalkeeper Joan Garcia kept his side in the game, and the visitors always looked a threat when they broke at the Champions League holders.

Teenage right-back Xavi Espart found the finishing touch to level the game after 55 minutes, before a bullet header from defender Lucas Hernandez from a corner restored PSG’s lead.

The goals kept coming to end the match, as Yamal and Vitinha exchanged stunning solo goals within minutes of each other before Fabian Ruiz’s late tap-in secured PSG’s 4-2 win.

It really was a thoroughly entertaining game, and it is even more tantalising that there will be more to come from these sides when they are at full strength in the latter stages of the competition.

Dream 2026/27 Champions League final is clear

And that makes us pray for the dream scenario of this season’s Champions League final being PSG vs Barcelona after tonight’s tease of what could come in June, so Arsenal falling short would be preferable.

Arsenal are an exceptional, albeit different, football team to PSG and Barcelona. Yet Mikel Arteta’s side’s negative approach took the shine off last season’s Champions League final.

And based on the early evidence of this season, Arsenal promise much of the same this term if they face a European giant with an opposing mentality at that stage of this year’s tournament, so for footballing purists, it would be for the best if the Gunners slip up along the way.

This climax of this summer’s World Cup would have been a far better spectacle had England or France been in the final against Spain instead of Argentina, and it is the same story here with PSG and Barcelona being the clear preference over Arsenal.

READ NEXT: Arsenal not thrilling because opposition are ‘dog turd’, actually…

