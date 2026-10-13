PSG now ‘shock suitors’ to sign Man Utd star as INEOS to ‘bin him off’ on two conditions

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are now ‘shock suitors’ for Manchester United star Leny Yoro, who could be sold on two conditions.

Man Utd appeared to pull off a major coup when they fended off competition from Real Madrid to sign Yoro for around £50m.

During his time at Lille, 20-year-old Yoro was regarded as one of Europe’s best young centre-backs, but his development has arguably stunted over the past couple of seasons.

Yoro is prone to errors and has only been a bit-part player under Michael Carrick at the start of this campaign.

Despite this, Yoro was part of Zinedine Zidane’s France squad for this international break, and he is linked with a move to Ligue Un giants PSG.

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A new report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims PSG are ‘huge admirers’ and a ‘shock suitor’ for Yoro, who could be ‘binned off’ on two conditions.

Two conditions for Leny Yoro to PSG revealed

Bayern Munich are also mentioned as a potential destination, with Man Utd to sell Yoro if he does not prove himself in the coming months and if they can recoup most of the £50m they paid to sign him.

The report explains: ‘The club must also weigh up whether keeping him represents the best option for all parties, particularly if his opportunities to play regularly remain limited and with the player recently filling in as emergency right-back cover…

‘United could therefore consider the possibility of recouping their initial outlay, or at least recovering the vast majority of the fee they paid to secure his signature.’

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TalkSPORT, meanwhile, are also reporting that PSG are interested in signing Yoro, and it is noted that Luis Enrique’s side scouted the versatile defender during the international break.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is being monitored by French giants PSG. ‘Scouts from the back-to-back European champions watched Yoro, 20, make his France debut in the 4-1 Nations League win over Belgium earlier this month. While United see Yoro as a key part of their long-term future, there is a feeling across the Channel that a big offer could test their resolve.’

Man Utd could also have a busy January transfer window with incomings because Fabrizio Romano has insisted that they plan to “attack” the winter window.

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