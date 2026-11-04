Man Utd: Wayne Rooney tells Michael Carrick to DROP starter who lacks ‘end product’

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney thinks Michael Carrick should drop Amad Diallo to get Shea Lacey in his side after their 3-2 comeback win over Roma on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were 2-0 down at half-time after Matias Soule and Donyell Malen scored for the Serie A side, before a Bruno Fernandes spot-kick and a Matheus Cunha brace gave Man Utd all three points.

It was a much-needed result for Carrick, who has been under immense pressure to turn around results, and for the players’ confidence after a run of nine matches without a win.

Lacey’s introduction off the bench for the final 15 minutes helped pin Roma back with his ball into Cunha setting up the Man Utd winning goal.

The young England under-20 international gave something Man Utd on the right that Amad struggled to provide while on the pitch earlier in the Champions League fixture.

Amad’s ‘end product’ is off compared to Lacey – Man Utd legend Rooney

And now Man Utd legend Rooney has called on Carrick to stick with Lacey after his great performance off the bench on Tuesday night.

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Rooney said of Lacey’s assist on Amazon Prime: “That’s a great touch inside and a wonderful pass, and the finish is incredible.

“If you look at it again, you probably think, can he square it and play your teammate in? But for me, it’s all about that first touch [from Lacey], takes the defender out and that pass is incredible.

“We’ve said about Amad, Amad does some really good things, but it’s that end product, that is what takes you to the next level. And the glimpses of what I’ve seen from Lacey when he has come on, especially this season.

“He has got something in there, that little touch and little pass which United needed to get them over the line in this game.”

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Speaking on the Scouser’s performance for Man Utd, Carrick said: “We love him to bits, you know. He’s a great young man; he’s got great ability and he’s desperate to do well.

“He’s got that little glint in his eye, he plays with a bit of mischief.”

Highlighting the defensive work Lacey had done, as well as providing a threat going forward, Carrick added: “I was just as happy seeing him defending as a right-back when we needed it. As a rounded footballer you’ve got to be able to do that.

“He gave everybody a bit of a lift coming on the pitch. It was fantastic to see, and he made the most of what he had.”

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