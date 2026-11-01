Arsenal choose two top targets to replace Viktor Gyokeres as internal verdict on signing Endrick revealed

According to reports, Arsenal have two leading striker targets in mind as potential replacements for Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres‘ future at Arsenal is in doubt because he has fallen down the pecking order in the opening months of this season.

Last summer, the Gunners invested around £64m to sign Gyokeres after he scored 97 goals in his 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal recruited Gyokeres to fix their striker department, but he has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Premier League giants.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, but he often struggled against stronger opposition and head coach Mikel Arteta has preferred Kai Havertz at the start of this campaign.

Therefore, Gyokeres is being heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal, and they could sacrifice him to raise funds for more forward signings in January or next summer.

READ: Liverpool v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal are currently short in attack after offloading Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard and missing out on Bradley Barcola, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers.

Christos Tzolis was their only attacking reinforcement, so Arsenal still need to sign a left-winger and a striker in the coming months to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal are being linked with several potential targets, including Real Madrid star Endrick.

However, journalist Mark Brus has reported for Caught Offside that Endrick is not currently a priority for Arsenal because agents are trying to push this agenda and potential moves to Aston Villa, Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur would be more likely.

READ MORE: Shearer makes major Liverpool Premier League title prediction ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

Instead, the report claims Arsenal are favouring two alternatives.

The report explains:

‘It may be that Arsenal will need to replace Viktor Gyokeres as he’s unsettled and attracting interest after falling down the pecking order this season. ‘Eli Junior Kroupi is a player Arsenal like and will probably continue to monitor, though Alex Scott’s likely departure from Bournemouth this January makes a deal this winter a lot less likely. I’m also told that Can Uzun is a young forward the Gunners admire, so that could be a slightly under-the-radar name to watch as well.’

Arsenal have also been trying to get their key players to sign new contracts, and Arteta has now confirmed that Declan Rice is expected to sign a contract extension soon.

Arteta told reporters: “My feeling is that he’s very happy here.

“Every conversation I have with him, he wants to continue here for the long term, and it will be a matter of time when we resolve that.”

READ NEXT: Premier League 2026/27 prize money calculated after Arsenal shatter record

