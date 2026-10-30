Jack Grealish: Everton star sent major warning on his career with Moyes ‘incensed’ after disciplinary action

Everton loanee Jack Grealish has been warned that he is at a ‘career crossroads’ after being axed for the midweek game against Newcastle United.

In the summer, Grealish re-joined Everton on loan after spending last season on a short-term stint with the Toffees from Manchester City.

31-year-old Grealish joined Everton so he can start to enjoy his football again, and he returned to form under David Moyes before he was derailed by injuries last season.

Grealish has arguably not been the same player at the start of this season, and he was left out of Everton’s squad for Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United.

It has since emerged that Everton boss David Moyes was ‘incensed’ after Grealish did not report to training on Monday so the player was dropped for the Newcastle game.

READ: Jack Grealish: Everton reach decision on England star’s future as Moyes rages



Jack Grealish now at a ‘career crossroads’

Now, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has warned Grealish that he now finds himself at a ‘career crossroads’.

“If you look at Jack Grealish’s career since that Treble win for Manchester City when we were all laughing and joking at the time about how much he enjoyed the celebrations, his career has nosedived since then,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“He’s been given a second chance at Everton, by all accounts he loved playing for David Moyes last season and I think Moyes has every right to feel let down by this.

“I think Jack Grealish finds himself at a crossroads now. Does he want to be taken seriously as a footballer or does he want that party boy reputation to define the rest of his career?”

Gabby Agbonlahor, a former teammate of Grealish at Aston Villa, has acknowlodged that he has “let down” his teammates and manager.

“We don’t know exactly what has happened. Do we know that he missed training, has that been confirmed by anyone?” Agbonlahor said.

“If that is the case then obviously he has let his manager and his teammates down, he’ll understand that.

“I know how much he loves playing for Everton Football Club. He was so excited to go back there.

“I saw him away in Mallorca in the summer, he was training hard. That kid loves football.

“But if he has let David Moyes down, I’m sure he’ll apologise; I’m sure he’s been fined.

“If he’s missed games for it, I’m sure David Moyes will have him back involved in the next game and he’ll have some making up to do.

“I’m sure he will, hopefully his performances will make it up to a manager that really loves him. It’s both ways.”