According to reports, Aston Villa’s ‘proposal’ to alter Profit and Sustainability rules has been ‘knocked back’ by Premier League clubs.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were given points deductions during the 2023/24 campaign for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Six Premier League teams in PSR hot water…

The two clubs are not out of the woods yet, though. Reports claim Everton, Forest, Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Leicester are in trouble with June becoming a ‘proxy deadline day for clubs needing to get their finances in order’.

‘Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester are all under the pressure of losing a key asset or two, Sky Sports News understands, before the change over into the new financial year. ‘Each club’s magic number remains closely a guarded secret, but the situations they find themselves in is leading towards a mini transfer deadline day of its own on June 30.’

‘The transfer window opens just 16 days before that on June 14 – the starting date of Euro 2024 – and although clubs want to avoid disrupting the tournament by brokering deals for competing players, some interruption looks inevitable. ‘June 30 has become that proxy deadline day for clubs needing to get their finances in order because if they are found to have breached those spending regulations they may be liable for sanctions, including points deductions.’

Under current PSR regulations, Premier League clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years.

Representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs had their annual end-of-season meeting this week.

Since having this meeting, it has emerged that teams have voted in favour of keeping VAR as Wolves were the only to vote to abolish it.

And according to The Telegraph‘s John Percy, Aston Villa’s PSR ‘proposal’ was ‘knocked back’ by their rivals.

Percy said: “More from Premier League AGM – #avfc proposal to increase allowed PSR losses from £105m to £135m over three-year period has been knocked back. Two clubs voted in favour, with 15 against and 3 abstentions.”

