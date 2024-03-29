Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board have spent around £1billion since their takeover.

Chelsea are set to be deducted more than ten points if they breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules next season, according to reports.

The Blues have spent around £1billion on new signings since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club at the end of May 2022.

Chelsea must sell over £100m worth of players

Recent reports have indicated that Chelsea must now raise over £100m by June 30 or face a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Former Man City advisor Stefan Borson explained recently on talkSPORT: “In my mind, there is certainly trouble on the horizon and they will certainly fail FFP for the current season unless – and it seems unlikely – that by June 30th they sell well over 100million worth of players.

“But the window that they can now do that is very small because straight after the season we have the Euros.

“Someone like Conor Gallagher is going to be at the Euros from June 14th so if they want to ship him before the 30th, they have got to move very quickly and the likely buyers are going to know that Chelsea need to sell players.

READ MORE: Mykhaylo Mudryk among five players to stake Premier League claim over international break

“This breach that Chelsea could be lined up for is much bigger than Everton’s and, most importantly, they will consider it deliberate. They can’t hide behind a stadium and inadvertently breaching FFP.”

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed a “mitigating factor” which could help Chelsea if they are given a points deduction.

Maguire told Football Insider: “If Chelsea are charged, it will be the club that is punished and therefore the change of ownership is irrelevant.

“Otherwise, clubs could get away with irresponsible behaviour by handing across the club to somebody else who would get a clean slate. It could, however, be used as mitigating factors to reduce the punishment and they also appear to have self-reported their potential breaches.

“We saw this with Birmingham City when they realised that they’d exceeded spending limits. As a result of that, they did get a mitigation in terms of the points deduction, which was applied to them – Chelsea’s new owners could do the same.”

Football Insider’s sources claim that Chelsea ‘are set to be deducted more than 10 points if they breach Profit and Sustainability Rules next season’.

The website’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke added more information, he said on the Inside Track podcast: “It keeps changing, but I think if the breaches are more serious than Everton’s then it’s going to be more than 10 points.

“I think that’s pretty obvious and I think that’ll be the case – but then we must see if Chelsea appeal.”

Darren Bent: Romelu Lukaku should be given a second chance

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent thinks Chelsea could save millions in the summer by giving Romelu Lukaku a second chance in Mauricio Pochettino’s side next term.

Bent told talkSPORT: “If you can get him back on a free, for me, it’s a no-brainer. But then he’s not at my football club. It’s a free, you haven’t got to buy him. For me, it’s a no-brainer, but I get it.

“Chelsea fans are probably looking back to the interview he did and how disrespectful he was to the club, and some of them just can’t let it go and I get that.

“I can see that side of the argument, but if you’re looking at buying a centre-forward for 80, 90 million and you’ve got one there on a free… and listen, the conversation has to come with him and Poch.

“If somehow they can fix that relationship and then save that £80, £90 million on a position they might need, it’s not the worst decision in the world.”