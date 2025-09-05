What Dan Burn and Newcastle team-mates have said about Alexander Isak transfer: ‘Happy it’s over’

Dan Burn is the latest Newcastle United player to comment on Alexander Isak’s controversial British-record transfer to Liverpool.

Isak joined the Reds on Deadline Day after spending weeks trying to force a move to the Premier League champions.

He cost a British record £135million, taking the club’s summer spending to £414.5m.

The Swede was a Newcastle hero before burning all bridges with the club and their supporters, with a blunt 37-word statement confirming his departure underlining just how upset the Magpies are with his conduct throughout the summer.

In a statement of his own, Isak hailed Newcastle’s “amazing supporters” — who he definitely won’t think are amazing the next time he plays in front of them.

“I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together,” he said.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs.

“It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

What have Newcastle players said about Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool?

Newcastle players Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman came under fire from the Toon Army after posting messages to Isak on Instagram once his move to Anfield was confirmed.

Gordon wrote: “Regardless of the situation and what’s gone on, it’s been a pleasure to play with you. One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch and more importantly a great person and teammate. I wish you nothing but the best, brother.”

Meanwhile, Botman said: “What started off as teammates grew into one of my rare best friendships. No more words needed, brother, all the best in your next chapter.”

Newcastle supporters were not impressed with the public good-luck messages, and while on international duty Anthony Elanga and Dan Burn were both asked about the striker’s departure.

In an interview with Fotbollskanalen, Isak’s Sweden team-mate Elanga said: “Isak is a Liverpool player right now. I have the chance to play with him in the national team. He had a good career at Newcastle, but right now he is a Liverpool player. Good luck to him.”

Asked if there was drama in the Magpies camp during the transfer saga, Elanga replied: “It has been chill. He had a contract with us and right now he is with Liverpool. We all think he is a very good player. We lost a good player, but we also signed good players. Hopefully, we can look forward and focus on this season.

“It’s his choice. He chose Liverpool. Good luck to him. He is a friend to me and a fantastic footballer. I can play with him in the national team and that is good as well.”

The latest to discuss the transfer is Newcastle and England defender Burn, who insists there are no hard feelings.

“I’ve got nothing but good wishes for Alex, no animosity,” Burn said at an England press conference on Friday.

“As a Newcastle fan, you know how protective we are of the club. You want players who want to be there, but footballers have things they want to achieve in their careers.”

Burn admitted he understands the frustration among supporters and said he’s relieved the ordeal is finally over.

“I understand why fans are frustrated, but I’ve been in the game long enough now to understand what’s going on,” he added.

“We wanted the window to close to have clarity on it. It was frustrating knowing there was something hanging over us, but I’m happy it’s over now.”

