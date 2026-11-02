Rio Ferdinand is once again frustrated at Manchester United failing to sign a player he likes; this time it’s a “top” Arsenal defender.

The Gunners were hugely impressive in the second half of their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, holding onto their 1-0 lead in commanding fashion.

It means they now sit three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table after Enzo Maresca’s side suffered a second defeat on the bounce as a 1-0 defeat to Brighton at the Etihad followed the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

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Liverpool failed to register a shot on target for the first time in Premier League history as Arsenal’s superb defence outdid themselves.

Ezri Konsa has slotted into the back four seamlessly and while Ferdinand believes William Saliba will come straight back into the team when he returns from injury, the Man Utd legend insists the £55m summer signing has given Arteta a “headache”.

“I think William Saliba is one of those guys that you have to find room for in the team,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when asked whether Konsa could keep Saliba out of the Arsenal XI. “He’s that good, he’s top.

“I said to my son yesterday, ‘watch Ezri Konsa’, because everything he does is efficient. That’s a great problem for Mikel Arteta to have.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Konsa goes back to right-back once Saliba comes back. I wouldn’t be surprised because Konsa is top.

“He’s a top, top player and another one I thought Manchester United should have got because he’s a top player.

“He’s giving Mikel Arteta some big decisions to make and big headaches because he’s slipped in seamlessly and put in some big performances.

“What a signing he’s been for Arsenal.”

‘Absolutely outstanding’ defence

Carragher was full of praise for the Arsenal back four – also featuring Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori – after the game.

He said: “It was a brilliant game and both teams can take a lot from it. Liverpool played really well. They didn’t do enough but you are playing against, defensively, the best team in this country, arguably in Europe and that is without the best centre-back in the world in Saliba.

“When you think about Arsenal winning titles, especially in ’89 and ’91 with Tony Adams and that famous back four, I think we’re getting close to putting this back four up against that and in that converstaion.

“To come to Anfield and be put under that much pressure and not have a shot on target from the opposition, or Liverpool not to have a big chance given the money they’ve spent on their attack is absolutely outstanding.”

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