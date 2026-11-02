Gerrard picks three Premier League teams who will ‘pull away’ with Arsenal

Steven Gerrard believes Arsenal are on course to retain their Premier League title and has tipped three other teams to “pull away” at the top of the table.

The Gunners were hugely impressive in the second half of their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, holding onto their 1-0 lead in commanding fashion.

It means they now sit three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table after Enzo Maresca’s side suffered a second defeat on the bounce as a 1-0 defeat to Brighton at the Etihad followed the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

And Gerrard is now even more convinced that Mikel Arteta’s side will win the title this season.

“Credit to Arsenal because that’s how you win leagues, going to places like Liverpool, being strong, sticking together, and putting in a different type of performance,” Gerrard told The Overlap Daily.

“It was full of grit and fight and togetherness, and they got over the line. And they will know that come the end of the season, if they win the league, which I think they will, I haven’t changed my mind from the beginning of the season, they will look back at that more than your four or five-nils where they look fantastic, because I’m sure they will at times.

“They’ll look at that and think, we went to Anfield, tough crowd to play against, tough Liverpool performance, Andoni Iraola’s got this Liverpool team playing an awful lot better, Liverpool played well and we managed to get out of there with three points.

“So it could be huge for Arsenal. At this moment in time, nine points behind for Liverpool. So, Liverpool have got work to do if they want to challenge.

“But this Arsenal team just look as if they can beat teams in different ways. I think that could be the difference.”

Brighton to ‘fall away’

Brighton are now third, just five points behind Arsenal, but Gerrard has tipped the Seagulls to “fall away” across the season.

“I’m going to put my neck on the line and say that I think they will fall away from that, but that’s not a criticism, because I think they’re a top team with a top manager,” Gerrard added.

“I just think to go the distance over the course, I think the stronger teams in the league will pull away a bit, but I certainly think they’re top four contenders and the most dangerous team in the league at the moment to play, because they’re playing without fear.

“Everyone knows their job in the team, in and out of possession. They’ve improved a lot, I would say, from a defensive point of view. And they’ve got so many dangerous players, people that are comfortable on the ball.

“They’re fantastic to watch. I think Brighton are more of a threat for the top-four chasers because I think they’re going to push for Champions League places.

“Over the course, you’re faced with so many different challenges in the Premier League. And I just think where Arsenal’s squad is, and City’s, the Liverpool squad, I just think over the course of the 38 games, the three teams, and Chelsea, when you look at Chelsea in the second half there, I think them teams will pull away a bit over the course.

“But I think they’re going to push and I think they’re going to go for it and I’m really interested to see how hard they can push. They’re not a title contender, in my opinion.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool v Arsenal tactics: How Reds were restricted to ZERO shots on target