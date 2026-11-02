Man Utd told to axe ‘not good enough’ star deemed ‘liability’ for Carrick – ‘you can’t perform like that’

Several leading pundits have brutally hit out at Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez after his dire performance against Chelsea on Saturday.

It has been a dramatic few weeks for Martinez, who recently hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox and his Man Utd teammates.

With Martinez in the final year of his contract at Man Utd, his future is in doubt, and his recent poor performances make it clear that he is on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

At the weekend, Martinez was arguably at fault for both Chelsea goals and was sent off as Man Utd suffered a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge. They have now only won two of their first 13 matches this season.

And Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg was critical of Martinez after the Chelsea game because he “felt sick” watching the defender.

“I feel, when I look at that, I feel sorry for Michael Carrick,” Ljungberg said on Viaplay.

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“Everybody is slaughtering Carrick in the media and stuff, ‘Is he good enough as a coach, this and that’, the players are not doing it.

“How they behave, Martinez doing what he did, I was there and I felt a bit sick.

“I’ve seen this quite a few times when he does stupid things, doesn’t think about the team first. They let him down.”

“Sorry, for me that’s not good enough…”

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel agreed with Ljungberg because Martinez has “not” been “good enough”.

“He has cost so many goals and that is one of the issues with Manchester United, that they’re leaking goals for fun,” Schmeichel added.

“If you’re a big player, you played in a World Cup final, you just can’t perform like that, come out with statements like that [after the Atletico Madrid match], and then perform like he did against Chelsea.

“Sorry, for me that’s not good enough.”

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And fellow pundit Danny Murphy has argued that Martinez may never play for Man Utd again after his red card against Chelsea.

When asked whether the term “liability” was too strong for Martinez, Murphy responded: “It’s getting that way. A player of that experience and quality, he knows better.

“There’s something obviously not right at the moment in his head, he’s in a different space, because you don’t see the poor performances for a player of that quality.

“There was the Dominic Solanke issue last week [against Tottenham] and then there was the interview, rant, whatever you want to call it and then today, his performance in the second half was just nowhere near it.

“To go and do that after you’ve just had a yellow… I don’t know whether he’s thinking of getting away, whether he’s disgruntled at everything going on around the club, but he’s given Carrick a really big dilemma now.

“When he’s served the suspension, I think it’s unlikely that Michael, if he’s still the manager, is going to put him back in.”

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