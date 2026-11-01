Bruno Fernandes among FOUR Man Utd first XI stars now set to leave ‘within months’ in ‘mass exodus’

According to reports, Bruno Fernandes is among four Manchester United players who are ‘set to go’ in the coming months.

Man Utd are having a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign, with Michael Carrick’s side currently on a nine-game run without a win in all competitions.

The Red Devils sit 17th in the Premier League table and Carrick will surely be gone within the next couple of weeks.

Carrick won’t be the only one to leave Man Utd in the coming months because Fernandes, who is in the final year of his contract, appears on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes to lead ‘mass exodus’ in 2027

A new report from Football Insider claims Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are ‘set to go within months’ as part of a ‘mass exodus’, though football finance expert Stefan Borson thinks this could be positive.

“The reality for United is that probably, if you get to the end of the season and you’ve got [Bruno] Fernandes being 33 or whatever…” Borson told Football Insider.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United, and the end of ‘absolute disgrace’ Martinez

“You’ve got Luke Shaw probably leaving, you’ve got [Harry] Maguire probably leaving, you’ve got [Marcus] Rashford probably leaving, all of this is great for the wage bill in terms of bringing the wage bill down.

“But it also means you’ve got a whole load of players that you need to replace, and United can try and book the trend.

“But the reality is the best players are now £100 million. You can choose not to play in that market, but ultimately you have to be absolutely exceptional in terms of your recruitment to be able to succeed.”

READ MORE: Man Utd need ‘shaman’ to replace Carrick and relegation-bound Red Devils have Ferguson to blame



Lisandro Martinez is another player who looks set to move on after he was at fault for Man Utd’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

After Martinez was at fault for two goals and getting sent off, club legend Peter Schmeichel did not mince his words about the centre-back.

“It really is baffling how he can defend like this,” Schmeichel said.

“Morgan Rogers just walks through. He just let him go, it’s just not good enough. If you play in the Premier League you’ve got to defend better than that, if you play for Manchester United you’ve got to defend even better than that.

“I might be accused of being on his back but I can point to so many goals they conceded this season where he’s the main guy, where he is not doing the job he’s supposed to do.

“I think his behaviour two weeks ago, and what he did today with the penalty, it just shows you he’s not a suitable player for Manchester United.”

READ NEXT: Unai Emery’s private stance on joining Man Utd revealed with ’emergency meeting called’ for today

