Insider Henry Winter has highlighted five Manchester United failures that manager Michael Carrick is not responsible for, as it looks like he is going to be sacked.

United lost the third of their last four games on Sunday afternoon. After being beaten by Atletico Madrid and Como in the last four, they had three goals put past them by Bournemouth.

The loss leaves the Red Devils 16th in the Premier League and it’s felt it’s going to be the end of the road for Carrick.

But journalist Winter has detailed how very few of the current problems at Old Trafford have anything to do with the boss.

He wrote on X: ‘Michael Carrick will doubtless pay the price with his job for this deserved defeat to an excellent Bournemouth side and another lifeless display by his Manchester United team. Some of his selections and tactics have been questionable, United were again so open in the centre.

‘But Carrick was not responsible for recruiting Youri Tielemans, who lacks physicality and mobility (and Aston Villa haven’t missed him) and Andrey Santos, a Chelsea reserve.

‘Carrick was not responsible for the board’s damaging failure to strengthen at centre-back and left-back. Carrick was not responsible for his main striker Benjamin Sesko being injured and the board’s failure to provide him with cover.

‘Carrick was not responsible for the club he loves being in the grip of co-owners like the Glazers whose priorities are focused more on business than the sport. The direction from the top has been negligible, arguably negligent. No real leadership. No expertise.

Michael Carrick is not the problem at Man Utd

‘Carrick may be out of his depth but many United fans sang his name during the painful demise to Bournemouth because they know he cares and they know the problems lie elsewhere. The Stretford End again sang in protest at the wretched Glazers.

‘Noticeable that there were few songs in support of Bruno Fernandes. He is supposed to be captain, rallying the players, Footballer of the Year, Player of the Year, not arm-waver of the year, underachieving and complaining. Yet Bruno will be at United longer than Carrick.

‘Carrick was praised for United finishing third last season and getting in the Champions League. But he will doubtless go partly for his own failings and mainly the failings of others.

‘And United will be trapped in this doom loop again. And again until the core problems are addressed in the boardroom – and the Glazers sell up – and flaws in the recruitment department.’

There is a feeling, in any case, that Carrick’s last game in charge of United was the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

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