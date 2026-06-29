A Greek journalist believes Arsenal have a “better chance” than some realise of landing the nation’s best player, who they have been following for “a long time.”

The Gunners are looking at some impressive players this summer. Big names such as Morgan Rogers and Julian Alvarez are in sight, as is a man who had a better season than both in the last campaign: Christos Tzolis.

The Greek Footballer of the Year scored 22 goals and assisted a further 28 for Club Brugge last season, piquing the interest of Arsenal.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested the north London club are indeed fans of the Greek attacker, and a journalist from his home country, Dimitris Manakos, believes there’s a good chance that move is made.

He told Voetbal Primeur: “Arsenal is without a doubt the club that has received the most attention in recent weeks, and based on the available information, they are currently showing the greatest interest. I would be surprised if they were the only top club following Tzolis closely.”

“In the past, there has already been a lot of interest from the Premier League. Crystal Palace saw a substantial bid rejected last year, and other English clubs were also mentioned. However, no avenue currently seems as concrete as Arsenal’s.

“I think Arsenal stands a better chance than many people in Belgium currently realise. This isn’t just a club that comes to take a look every now and then. Arsenal has been following Tzolis for a long time and has enormous appreciation for what he has shown over the past twelve months.

“Club Brugge knows that this summer could be the right moment for a top transfer, and for Tzolis himself, the chance to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe would obviously be very attractive. Important steps still need to be taken, but if Arsenal really pushes through, I believe they have all the cards in hand to complete this transfer.”

READ: Arsenal told what to offer to sign Bruno Guimaraes as truth on Newcastle release clause revealed

Manakos adds that a move to Arsenal could in fact be the right one for Tzolis, who has shaken off a poor spell at Norwich earlier in his career.

He said: “Last year I probably would have said that another season in Belgium was the safest choice. But after everything he achieved last season, I don’t know if he has much left to prove. He won trophies, performed in Europe, and grew into one of the best players in the league.”

“The club’s choice remains crucial, of course, because playing time and development must be guaranteed. But I think Arsenal suits him better than many people think. Mikel Arteta likes intelligent and versatile attackers, and Tzolis has already proven that he can adapt tactically exceptionally well.”

READ MORE: Arsenal star hits back at Gary Lineker prediction after ‘weakest’ claim – ‘I’m not interested’